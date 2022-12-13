Christopher Nolan scheduled Oppenheimer filming around Cillian Murphy's haircut
'Because I'm very allergic to wigs in movies.'
Cillian Murphy admits he was a mess after watching Interstellar
The cast of Oppenheimer reveal their favorite Christopher Nolan movies.
Oppenheimer review: Christopher Nolan's powerful, timely masterpiece deserves the biggest screens
Surrounded by a deep cast of passionate actors, Cillian Murphy gives an astounding performance as the "father of the atomic bomb."
Yes, Christopher Nolan really prints his scripts on red paper — just ask Robert Downey Jr.
Downey and his Oppenheimer costar Emily Blunt recall how the director recruited them for his biopic about the theoretical physicist.
Christopher Nolan takes us inside creating Oppenheimer's atomic bomb explosion
"We always knew that the Trinity test would have to be a showstopper," says the filmmaker.
Matt Damon told his wife he would take a break — unless Christopher Nolan called
Oppenheimer stars Damon and Cillian Murphy recall how Christopher Nolan recruited the pair for the director's explosive new historical drama.