One Tree Hill
'One Tree Hill' alum Hilarie Burton reunites with costars including Chad Michael Murray
One Tree Hill
alum Hilarie Burton reunites with costars including Chad Michael Murray
Read More
Next
'One Tree Hill' trio reunite in Golden Globes elevator video
One Tree Hill
trio reunite in Golden Globes elevator video
Read More
Next
Sophia Bush, Daphne Zuniga share sweet 'One Tree Hill' mother/daughter reunion photo
Sophia Bush, Daphne Zuniga share sweet
One Tree Hill
mother/daughter reunion photo
Read More
Next
Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton tie the knot in 'intimate ceremony'
Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton tie the knot in 'intimate ceremony'
Jensen Ackles and Norman Reedus performed the ceremony.
Read More
Next
'One Tree Hill' stars Hilarie Burton, Sophia Bush help fan propose to girlfriend
One Tree Hill
stars Hilarie Burton and Sophia Bush help fan propose to girlfriend
Read More
Next
'One Tree Hill' cast members to star in holiday reunion special
One Tree Hill
cast members to star in reunion special
Read More
Next
Chad Michael Murray to star in Hallmark Christmas movie
Chad Michael Murray to star in Hallmark Christmas movie
Read More
Next
Sophia Bush details harassment allegations against 'One Tree Hill' creator
Sophia Bush details harassment allegations against
One Tree Hill
creator Mark Schwahn
Read More
Next
'One Tree Hill' stars to reunite for Lifetime movie 'The Christmas Contract'
One Tree Hill
stars to reunite for Lifetime movie
The Christmas Contract
Read More
Next
'One Tree Hill' stars post reunion photos from new mystery project
One Tree Hill
stars post reunion photos from new mystery project
Read More
Next
Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton criticize 'One Tree Hill' convention organizers
Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton criticize
One Tree Hill
convention organizers over 'exploitative' theme
Read More
Next
'One Tree Hill' creator fired from 'The Royals' after sexual harassment investigation
One Tree Hill
creator Mark Schwahn fired from
The Royals
after sexual harassment investigation
Read More
Next
Hilarie Burton details sexual assault allegations against
One Tree Hill
showrunner Mark Schwahn
Previous
One Tree Hill
men support female costars speaking out against creator Mark Schwahn
Chad Michael Murray revisits iconic
One Tree Hill
location
Supernatural
stars Jensen Ackles, Jeffrey Dean Morgan stage a Winchester family reunion
One Tree Hill
cast reunites in cute photo
One Tree Hill cast reunites, performs theme song
Next
'One Tree Hill' cast will reunite in Chicago
One Tree Hill cast will reunite in Chicago
Article
//
July 07, 2016
Read More
Next
'One Tree Hill' cast reunites, thoroughly documents it on Instagram
The cast of 'One Tree Hill' reunited and thoroughly documented it on Instagram
Article
//
August 23, 2015
Read More
Next
I'm Still Not Over... Dan's heart transplant on 'One Tree Hill'
I'm Still Not Over... Dan's heart transplant on 'One Tree Hill'
Article
//
June 22, 2014
Read More
Next
One Tree Hill
One Tree Hill
Article
//
July 29, 2012
Read More
Next
After nearly a decade of drama, 'One Tree Hill' says goodbye in two-hour series finale
After nearly a decade of drama, 'One Tree Hill' says goodbye in two-hour series finale
Article
//
April 04, 2012
Read More
Next
'One Tree Hill': Chad Michael Murray returns
'One Tree Hill': Chad Michael Murray returns
Article
//
February 17, 2012
Read More
Next
'One Tree Hill': EP Mark Schwahn reflects on show's evolution, teases surpringly action-heavy season ahead
'One Tree Hill': EP Mark Schwahn reflects on show's evolution, teases surpringly action-heavy season ahead
Article
//
January 11, 2012
Read More
Next
One Tree Hill returns for final season on Jan. 11
One Tree Hill returns for final season on Jan. 11
Article
//
November 02, 2011
Read More
Next
Hurricane Irene: 'One Tree Hill' production shut down
Hurricane Irene: 'One Tree Hill' production shut down
Article
//
August 26, 2011
Read More
Next
One Tree Hill
One Tree Hill
Article
//
May 19, 2011
Read More
Next
Kate Voegele premieres new song 'Heart In Chains' on 'One Tree Hill,' but you can hear it here first!
Kate Voegele premieres new song 'Heart In Chains' on 'One Tree Hill,' but you can hear it here first!
Article
//
April 25, 2011
Read More
Next
'One Tree Hill' scoop: Big twist will cause return of 'old Nathan,' says James Lafferty
'One Tree Hill' scoop: Big twist will cause return of 'old Nathan,' says James Lafferty
Article
//
April 20, 2011
Read More
Next
Fall TV preview: One Tree Hill
Fall TV preview: One Tree Hill
Article
//
September 10, 2010
Read More
Next
Exclusive: Sharon Lawrence moves to 'One Tree Hill'
Exclusive: Sharon Lawrence moves to 'One Tree Hill'
Article
//
August 31, 2010
Read More
Next
Ask Ausiello: Spoilers on 'True Blood,' 'Grey's Anatomy,' 'Bones,' 'Smallville,' 'Chuck,' and more!
Ask Ausiello: Spoilers on 'True Blood,' 'Grey's Anatomy,' 'Bones,' 'Smallville,' 'Chuck,' and more!
Article
//
August 18, 2010
Read More
Next
Breaking: The latest pickup/cancellation buzz is here!
Breaking: The latest pickup/cancellation buzz is here!
Article
//
May 13, 2010
Read More
Next
Exclusive: 'True Blood' wolf resurfaces on 'One Tree Hill'
Exclusive: 'True Blood' wolf resurfaces on 'One Tree Hill'
Article
//
December 18, 2009
Read More
Next
It's official: 'One Tree Hill' troublemaker returns!
It's official: 'One Tree Hill' troublemaker returns!
Article
//
June 29, 2009
Read More
Next
'One Tree Hill' exclusive: Meet Haley's sister!
'One Tree Hill' exclusive: Meet Haley's sister!
Article
//
June 17, 2009
Read More
Next
'One Tree Hill' exclusive: Brian Austin Green got game?
'One Tree Hill' exclusive: Brian Austin Green got game?
Article
//
June 01, 2009
Read More
Next
EXCLUSIVE Hilarie Burton on 'Tree Hill' exit: 'It wasn't a rash decision'
EXCLUSIVE Hilarie Burton on 'Tree Hill' exit: 'It wasn't a rash decision'
Article
//
May 14, 2009
Read More
Next
Exclusive: Murray, Burton exit 'One Tree Hill'
Exclusive: Murray, Burton exit 'One Tree Hill'
Article
//
May 12, 2009
Read More
Next
'One Tree Hill': TV's craziest show?
'One Tree Hill': TV's craziest show?
Article
//
November 10, 2008
Read More
Next
Exclusive: Austin Nichols Relocates to 'One Tree Hill'
Exclusive: Austin Nichols Relocates to 'One Tree Hill'
Article
//
September 04, 2008
Read More
Next
Exclusive: Peyton's 'One Tree Hill' Maybe-Daddy Unmasked!
Exclusive: Peyton's 'One Tree Hill' Maybe-Daddy Unmasked!
Article
//
July 31, 2008
Read More
Next
