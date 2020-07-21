Top Navigation
Sweepstakes
One Life to Live
One Life to Live
One Life to Live
Most Recent
'One Life to Live' actress Patricia Elliott dies at 77
One Life to Live actress Patricia Elliott dead at 77
Former 'One Life to Live' star Nathaniel Marston dead at 40
Nathaniel Marston dead: One Life to Live star dies at 40
'One Life to Live' oral history author talks soap opera stigma
'One Life to Live' oral history author talks soap opera stigma
Riff Raff as Jamie Franko on 'One Life to Live'
Riff Raff as Jamie Franko on 'One Life to Live'
Riff Raff to appear on 'One Life to Live' in apparent James Franco dis
Riff Raff to appear on 'One Life to Live' in apparent James Franco dis
'One Life to Live' adds a little more drama... with me
'One Life to Live' adds a little more drama... with me
More One Life to Live
Sneak Peek at Snoop Dogg back on 'One Life to Live'
Sneak Peek at Snoop Dogg back on 'One Life to Live'
Soap Watch: Susan Haskell on OLTL return
Soap Watch: Susan Haskell on OLTL return
We talked to the ''One Life to Live'' vet about her highly-anticipated return to Llanview. Plus, an exclusive video of Katy Perry on Y&R.
First Listen: Snoop's soap-theme remix
First Listen: Snoop's soap-theme remix
Soap follows up GLAAD award by outing gay killer
Soap follows up GLAAD award by outing gay killer
Roger Howarth's future plans
Roger Howarth's future plans
Catching up with Christopher Douglas
Catching up with Christopher Douglas
The Soap Box: Tuc Watkins
The "One Life to Live" star talks about his sex appeal
Gold in Nuggets
Hillary B. Smith: Two Lives To Live
A New Replacement on ''One Life to Live''
Emmy-winning soap gets cliched
Robert S. Woods on ''Roseanne''
All One Life to Live
'LIFE' AS WE KNOW IT
'LIFE' AS WE KNOW IT
Article
//
July 16, 1993
''One Life to Live'' breaks a taboo
''One Life to Live'' breaks a taboo
Article
//
June 26, 1992
Death of a soap queen
Death of a soap queen
Article
//
January 31, 1992
Kurtis Blow and his soap opera debut
Kurtis Blow and his soap opera debut
Article
//
April 19, 1991
