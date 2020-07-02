One Direction: This is Us

Most Recent

Morgan Spurlock 'shed a little tear' when Zayn Malik left One Direction
One Direction: This is Us Movie
''We're treated to what's essentially a slick, airbrushed promo reel of a bunch of genuinely sweet superstars who can't believe their dumb luck.''
One Direction doc includes shirtless moments, says Morgan Spurlock
Advertisement
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com