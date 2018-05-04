Once Upon a Time

Everything you've ever read about fairy tales is true—the residents of Storybrooke are living proof.

Once Upon a Time's Rebecca Mader accidentally spoiled the series finale
Once Upon a Time stars on that unfinished love story
Once Upon a Time star on Hook and Rumple's heartbreaking ending
Once Upon a Time recap: The gang's all here
Once Upon a Time bosses on that surprise series finale ending
Once Upon a Time's Lana Parrilla reacts to Regina's happy ending
Once Upon a Time bosses pen thank-you letter to fans ahead of finale
Once Upon a Time's Jennifer Morrison doesn't regret her season 6 exit
Once Upon a Time's Rebecca Mader says goodbye — again
Once Upon a Time's Rose Reynolds, Tiera Skovbye on show's final love story
Once Upon a Time's Andrew J. West, Dania Ramirez tease show's epic ending
Once Upon a Time bosses list the show's 25 craziest fairy-tale twists
Once Upon a Time recap: Henry Mills falls for Rumple's trap

There's *always* a price

Once Upon a Time reveals final villain
TV // May 04, 2018
Once Upon a Time boss explains that shocking timeline reveal
TV // May 04, 2018
Fairy tale ending: Inside the magical Once Upon a Time series finale
TV // May 04, 2018
Once Upon a Time recap: 'The Guardian'
Recaps // April 20, 2018
Once Upon a Time recap: 'Chosen'
Recaps // April 13, 2018
Once Upon a Time's Andrew J. West talks Candy Killer reveal
TV // April 13, 2018
Once Upon a Time recap: 'Sisterhood'
Recaps // March 30, 2018
Once Upon a Time recap: 'The Girl in the Tower'
Recaps // March 23, 2018
Once Upon a Time: Jennifer Morrison, Josh Dallas, Ginnifer Goodwin, Emilie de Ravin returning for series finale
TV // March 21, 2018
Once Upon a Time recap: 'Knightfall'
Recaps // March 16, 2018
Once Upon a Time recap: 'A Taste of the Heights'
Recaps // March 09, 2018
Once Upon a Time recap: 'Secret Garden'
Recaps // March 02, 2018
Once Upon a Time bosses drop major detail about series finale
TV // March 01, 2018
Once Upon a Time original cast member returning in final season
TV // February 27, 2018
Once Upon a Time cast members thank fans, show creators after cancellation news
TV // February 07, 2018
Once Upon a Time to end after season 7
TV // February 06, 2018
The Hot Seat: Once Upon a Time bosses answer your burning Qs
TV // February 02, 2018
Once Upon a Time casts Runaways star as Zelena's fiancé
TV // January 23, 2018
Once Upon a Time recap: 'The Eighth Witch'
Recaps // December 16, 2017
Once Upon a Time bosses on rise of new big bad
TV // December 15, 2017
Once Upon a Time's Rebecca Mader previews Zelena's return
TV // December 13, 2017
Once Upon a Time sneak peek: Zelena returns in spectacular fashion
TV // December 13, 2017
Once Upon a Time recap: 'One Little Tear'
Recaps // December 08, 2017
Once Upon a Time recap: 'Eloise Gardener/Pretty In Blue'
Recaps // November 17, 2017
Once Upon a Time officially confirms identity of Hook's daughter — and her mom!
TV // November 17, 2017
