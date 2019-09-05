Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Most Recent

Tarantino on how Brad Pitt perfected shirtless 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' scene

Quentin Tarantino on how Brad Pitt perfected his shirtless Once Upon a Time in Hollywood scene

Director discussed moment from movie on Amy Schumer's podcast.
Read More
Macaulay Culkin says he auditioned for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood': 'It was a disaster'

Macaulay Culkin says he auditioned for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: 'It was a disaster'

Read More
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston attend same Oscars party after his major win

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston attend same Oscars party after his major win

Read More
Brad Pitt, fresh off Oscar win, says he's planning to 'disappear for a little while'

Brad Pitt, fresh off Oscar win, says he's planning to 'disappear for a little while'

Read More
Brad Pitt wins Best Supporting Actor Oscar, tells Leo: 'I'd ride your coattails any day'

Brad Pitt wins Best Supporting Actor Oscar, tells Leonardo DiCaprio: 'I'd ride your coattails any day'

Read More
'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood's Julia Butters packed a sandwich in her Oscars purse

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress Julia Butters packed a sandwich in her Oscars purse

Read More

More Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston greet one another backstage after SAG Awards wins

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston greet one another backstage after SAG Awards wins

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor stopped what he was doing to celebrate his ex's win after his own.
Read More
Brad Pitt wins SAG Award, thanks Margot Robbie and Margaret Qualley's feet

Brad Pitt wins SAG Award, thanks Margot Robbie and Margaret Qualley's feet

Read More
Brad Pitt reveals Leonardo DiCaprio's affectionate nickname for him

Brad Pitt reveals Leonardo DiCaprio's affectionate nickname for him

Read More
'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' wins Best Picture — Comedy or Musical at Golden Globes

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood wins Best Picture — Comedy or Musical at Golden Globes

Read More
Brad Pitt wins Golden Globe, tells Leonardo DiCaprio he would have saved him in 'Titanic'

Brad Pitt wins Golden Globe, tells Leonardo DiCaprio he would have saved him in Titanic

Read More
Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time In Hollywood' extended cut could debut 'maybe in a year’s time'

Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time In Hollywood extended cut could debut 'maybe in a year’s time'

Read More

Leonardo DiCaprio sings (sort of) in extended Once Upon a Time in Hollywood clip

All Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Brad Pitt says the idea of turning 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' into a miniseries is 'pretty arousing'

Brad Pitt says the idea of turning Once Upon a Time in Hollywood into a miniseries is 'pretty arousing'

Movies // September 05, 2019
Read More
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar calls out Quentin Tarantino’s 'sloppy,' 'racist' depiction of Bruce Lee

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar calls out Quentin Tarantino’s 'sloppy,' 'racist' depiction of Bruce Lee

Movies // August 20, 2019
Read More
Quentin Tarantino defends depiction of Bruce Lee in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Quentin Tarantino defends 'arrogant' depiction of Bruce Lee in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Movies // August 13, 2019
Read More
Your guide to all the real people in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Your guide to all the real people in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Movies // July 30, 2019
Read More
'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' scores Tarantino's biggest opening with $40 million

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood scores Tarantino's biggest opening with $40 million

Movies // July 28, 2019
Read More
Margaret Qualley knows 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' was a 'once-in-a-lifetime' role

Margaret Qualley knows Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was a 'once-in-a-lifetime experience'

Movies // July 27, 2019
Read More
Sharon Tate's sister wept at Margot Robbie's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' portrayal

Sharon Tate's sister wept at Margot Robbie's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood portrayal

Movies // July 26, 2019
Read More
The famous places, faces, and pop-culture references in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

The famous places, faces, and pop-culture references in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Movies // July 26, 2019
Read More
'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' billboard vandalized to feature Jeffrey Epstein and Roman Polanski

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood billboard vandalized to feature Jeffrey Epstein and Roman Polanski

Movies // July 26, 2019
Read More
Quentin Tarantino was 'nervous' about directing Al Pacino in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Quentin Tarantino was 'nervous' about directing Al Pacino in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Movies // July 26, 2019
Read More
How Kurt Russell helped Quentin Tarantino keep 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' authentic

How Kurt Russell helped Quentin Tarantino keep Once Upon a Time in Hollywood 'authentic'

Movies // July 25, 2019
Read More
Tarantino reveals inspiration for Brad Pitt's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' character

Quentin Tarantino reveals real-life inspiration for Brad Pitt's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood character

Movies // July 25, 2019
Read More
Leonardo DiCaprio remembers the 'kindness' of 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' costar Luke Perry

Leonardo DiCaprio remembers the 'kindness' of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood costar Luke Perry

Movies // July 24, 2019
Read More
Quentin Tarantino wanted to show that Sharon Tate was 'more than just a victim'

Quentin Tarantino wanted to show that Sharon Tate was 'more than just a victim'

Movies // July 24, 2019
Read More
Quentin Tarantino on working with Luke Perry for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Quentin Tarantino remembers working with the late Luke Perry on Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Movies // July 24, 2019
Read More
Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' is a wild, shaggy '60s thrill ride

Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is a wild, shaggy '60s thrill ride

Movie Reviews // July 27, 2019
Read More
Tarantino says 'everyone' wanted to play Brad Pitt's role in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Quentin Tarantino says 'everyone' wanted to play Brad Pitt's role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Movies // July 23, 2019
Read More
Luke Perry's son posts loving tribute atop billboard for dad's final role in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Luke Perry's son posts loving tribute atop billboard for dad's final role in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Movies // July 22, 2019
Read More
Quentin Tarantino says Margot Robbie was his first and only choice to play Sharon Tate

Quentin Tarantino says Margot Robbie was his first and only choice to play Sharon Tate

Movies // July 22, 2019
Read More
Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Once Upon a Time' costars tease him about 'Titanic' death

Leonardo DiCaprio's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood costars tease him about Titanic death

Movies // July 17, 2019
Read More
Tarantino talks 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' inspiration in marathon podcast appearance

Tarantino talks Once Upon a Time in Hollywood inspiration in marathon podcast appearance

Movies // July 05, 2019
Read More
'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' gets gorgeous retro poster

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood gets gorgeous retro poster

Movies // June 11, 2019
Read More
Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt remember working with the 'amazing' Luke Perry

Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt remember working with the 'amazing' Luke Perry

Movies // May 21, 2019
Read More
Critics hail Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' as 'profound' masterwork

Critics hail Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as 'profound' masterwork

Movie Reviews // May 22, 2019
Read More
DiCaprio and Pitt navigate a changing town in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' trailer

DiCaprio and Pitt navigate a changing town in new trailer for Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Movies // May 21, 2019
Read More
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com