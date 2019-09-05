Top Navigation
Sweepstakes
Most Recent
Tarantino on how Brad Pitt perfected shirtless 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' scene
Quentin Tarantino on how Brad Pitt perfected his shirtless
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
scene
Director discussed moment from movie on Amy Schumer's podcast.
Macaulay Culkin says he auditioned for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood': 'It was a disaster'
Macaulay Culkin says he auditioned for
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
: 'It was a disaster'
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston attend same Oscars party after his major win
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston attend same Oscars party after his major win
Brad Pitt, fresh off Oscar win, says he's planning to 'disappear for a little while'
Brad Pitt, fresh off Oscar win, says he's planning to 'disappear for a little while'
Brad Pitt wins Best Supporting Actor Oscar, tells Leo: 'I'd ride your coattails any day'
Brad Pitt wins Best Supporting Actor Oscar, tells Leonardo DiCaprio: 'I'd ride your coattails any day'
'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood's Julia Butters packed a sandwich in her Oscars purse
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
actress Julia Butters packed a sandwich in her Oscars purse
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston greet one another backstage after SAG Awards wins
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston greet one another backstage after SAG Awards wins
The
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
actor stopped what he was doing to celebrate his ex's win after his own.
Brad Pitt wins SAG Award, thanks Margot Robbie and Margaret Qualley's feet
Brad Pitt wins SAG Award, thanks Margot Robbie and Margaret Qualley's feet
Brad Pitt reveals Leonardo DiCaprio's affectionate nickname for him
Brad Pitt reveals Leonardo DiCaprio's affectionate nickname for him
'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' wins Best Picture — Comedy or Musical at Golden Globes
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
wins Best Picture — Comedy or Musical at Golden Globes
Brad Pitt wins Golden Globe, tells Leonardo DiCaprio he would have saved him in 'Titanic'
Brad Pitt wins Golden Globe, tells Leonardo DiCaprio he would have saved him in
Titanic
Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time In Hollywood' extended cut could debut 'maybe in a year’s time'
Quentin Tarantino's
Once Upon a Time In Hollywood
extended cut could debut 'maybe in a year’s time'
Leonardo DiCaprio sings (sort of) in extended
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
clip
Watch Luke Perry and Timothy Olyphant in
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
deleted scene
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
returning to theaters with four new scenes
Quentin Tarantino won't change
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
for China despite delayed release
China delays release of
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Rebecca Gayheart on her
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
character's fate: 'That question will be answered at some point'
Brad Pitt says the idea of turning 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' into a miniseries is 'pretty arousing'
Brad Pitt says the idea of turning
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
into a miniseries is 'pretty arousing'
Movies
//
September 05, 2019
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar calls out Quentin Tarantino’s 'sloppy,' 'racist' depiction of Bruce Lee
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar calls out Quentin Tarantino’s 'sloppy,' 'racist' depiction of Bruce Lee
Movies
//
August 20, 2019
Quentin Tarantino defends depiction of Bruce Lee in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'
Quentin Tarantino defends 'arrogant' depiction of Bruce Lee in
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Movies
//
August 13, 2019
Your guide to all the real people in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'
Your guide to all the real people in
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Movies
//
July 30, 2019
'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' scores Tarantino's biggest opening with $40 million
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
scores Tarantino's biggest opening with $40 million
Movies
//
July 28, 2019
Margaret Qualley knows 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' was a 'once-in-a-lifetime' role
Margaret Qualley knows
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
was a 'once-in-a-lifetime experience'
Movies
//
July 27, 2019
Sharon Tate's sister wept at Margot Robbie's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' portrayal
Sharon Tate's sister wept at Margot Robbie's
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
portrayal
Movies
//
July 26, 2019
The famous places, faces, and pop-culture references in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'
The famous places, faces, and pop-culture references in
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Movies
//
July 26, 2019
'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' billboard vandalized to feature Jeffrey Epstein and Roman Polanski
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood billboard vandalized to feature Jeffrey Epstein and Roman Polanski
Movies
//
July 26, 2019
Quentin Tarantino was 'nervous' about directing Al Pacino in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'
Quentin Tarantino was 'nervous' about directing Al Pacino in
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Movies
//
July 26, 2019
How Kurt Russell helped Quentin Tarantino keep 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' authentic
How Kurt Russell helped Quentin Tarantino keep
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
'authentic'
Movies
//
July 25, 2019
Tarantino reveals inspiration for Brad Pitt's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' character
Quentin Tarantino reveals real-life inspiration for Brad Pitt's
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
character
Movies
//
July 25, 2019
Leonardo DiCaprio remembers the 'kindness' of 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' costar Luke Perry
Leonardo DiCaprio remembers the 'kindness' of
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
costar Luke Perry
Movies
//
July 24, 2019
Quentin Tarantino wanted to show that Sharon Tate was 'more than just a victim'
Quentin Tarantino wanted to show that Sharon Tate was 'more than just a victim'
Movies
//
July 24, 2019
Quentin Tarantino on working with Luke Perry for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'
Quentin Tarantino remembers working with the late Luke Perry on
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Movies
//
July 24, 2019
Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' is a wild, shaggy '60s thrill ride
Quentin Tarantino's
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
is a wild, shaggy '60s thrill ride
Movie Reviews
//
July 27, 2019
Tarantino says 'everyone' wanted to play Brad Pitt's role in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'
Quentin Tarantino says 'everyone' wanted to play Brad Pitt's role in
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Movies
//
July 23, 2019
Luke Perry's son posts loving tribute atop billboard for dad's final role in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'
Luke Perry's son posts loving tribute atop billboard for dad's final role in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'
Movies
//
July 22, 2019
Quentin Tarantino says Margot Robbie was his first and only choice to play Sharon Tate
Quentin Tarantino says Margot Robbie was his first and only choice to play Sharon Tate
Movies
//
July 22, 2019
Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Once Upon a Time' costars tease him about 'Titanic' death
Leonardo DiCaprio's
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
costars tease him about
Titanic
death
Movies
//
July 17, 2019
Tarantino talks 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' inspiration in marathon podcast appearance
Tarantino talks
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
inspiration in marathon podcast appearance
Movies
//
July 05, 2019
'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' gets gorgeous retro poster
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
gets gorgeous retro poster
Movies
//
June 11, 2019
Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt remember working with the 'amazing' Luke Perry
Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt remember working with the 'amazing' Luke Perry
Movies
//
May 21, 2019
Critics hail Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' as 'profound' masterwork
Critics hail Quentin Tarantino's
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
as 'profound' masterwork
Movie Reviews
//
May 22, 2019
DiCaprio and Pitt navigate a changing town in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' trailer
DiCaprio and Pitt navigate a changing town in new trailer for Tarantino's
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Movies
//
May 21, 2019
