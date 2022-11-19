On Patrol: Live EP previews show's first-ever 'Citizen Ride-Along' segment
The long-delayed new segment will feature fan-favorite officer Captain Danny Brown of the Richland County Sheriff's Department.
On Patrol: Live hosts joke about massive premiere problems: 'Quite a first night we had last night'
Reelz's new law enforcement reality series launched its second episode (pretty much) on time for its second episode on Saturday night.
On Patrol: Live series premiere on Reelz delayed after technical disaster
The highly anticipated premiere of the police docuseries from the producers of Live PD was delayed for more than an hour due to "technical problems."
On Patrol: Live executive producer answers burning questions about the new version of Live PD
Former Live PD exec producer John Zito breaks down what fans can expect from his new Reelz docuseries, On Patrol: Live.
On Patrol: Live cohost Curtis Wilson says police 'want to do the right thing'
The Richland County, S.C. deputy sheriff will join Dan Abrams and Sean Larkin in the studio.
Dan Abrams teases On Patrol: Live, talks tape retention policy: 'We're going to make more exceptions'
The host and executive producer says he's been working on bringing a show like Live PD back "since the day it was canceled."