On Golden Pond

Most Recent

On Golden Pond

On Golden Pond

Read More
Katharine Hepburn: On the set of ''Golden Pond''

Katharine Hepburn: On the set of ''Golden Pond''

As one of the last people to work with the Oscar-winning actress, director Mark Rydell reveals how she made ''On Golden Pond'' special -- on screen and off
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com