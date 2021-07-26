Old (2021 movie)

Old reviews roundup: Is M. Night Shyamalan's latest flick one for the ages?
See what the critics had to say about the tropical-beach set thriller.
M. Night Shyamalan on how his beachy thriller Old became an obsession — and those alternative ending rumors
In the director's latest — starring Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Rufus Sewell, Thomasin McKenzie, Alex Wolff, and Ken Leung — a group of vacationers suddenly start aging at a rapid pace.
Watch the trailer for M. Night Shyamalan's mysterious new movie Old
The Sixth Sense director's film is inspired by the graphic novel Sandcastle.
M. Night Shyamalan on the 'risky' shoot and graphic-novel inspiration for his new movie Old
The Sixth Sense director's latest film concerns a group of people who find themselves rapidly aging on a beach.