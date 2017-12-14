Ocean's 8

Most Recent

'Ocean's 8' swipes box office crown with $41.5 million opening

Ocean's 8 swipes box office crown with $41.5 million opening

Read More
'Ocean's 8' cast kind of forgot about James Corden in new sketch

Ocean's 8 cast kind of forgot about James Corden in Late Late Show sketch

Read More
'Ocean’s 8' steals a mixed bag of reviews: Here’s what critics are saying

Ocean’s 8 steals a mixed bag of reviews: Here’s what critics are saying

Read More
'Ocean’s 8' is a starry, lightweight summer gloss: EW review

Ocean’s 8 is a starry, lightweight summer gloss: EW review

Read More
Sarah Paulson, Cate Blanchett bring Hoda Kotb to tears in off-the-rails interview

Sarah Paulson, Cate Blanchett bring Hoda Kotb to tears in hilarious off-the-rails interview

Read More
8 classic female ensemble films to watch before 'Ocean's 8'

8 classic female ensemble films to watch before Ocean's 8

Read More

More Ocean's 8

Anne Hathaway says it felt good to play bad in 'Ocean's 8'

Anne Hathaway says it felt good to play bad in Ocean's 8

Read More
'Ocean's 8': See Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, and the gang in heist-planning mode

Ocean's 8: See Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, and the gang in heist-planning mode

An exclusive look at Debbie Ocean's star-studded team in the upcoming Warner Bros. comedy
Read More
'Ocean’s 8' assembles — and hits the Met Gala — in new trailer

Ocean’s 8 assembles — and hits the Met Gala — in new trailer

Read More
How 'Hunger Games' helped bring all-female 'Ocean's 8' to the big screen

How The Hunger Games helped to bring all-female Ocean's 8 to the big screen

Read More
The 'Ocean's 8' team plots a heist in first trailer

The Ocean's 8 team plots a heist in first trailer

Read More
'Ocean’s 8' trailer tease reveals major character might be dead

Ocean’s 8 trailer tease reveals major character might be dead

Read More

All Ocean's 8

'Ocean’s 8' team assembles in film's first poster

Ocean’s 8 team assembles in film's first poster

Movies // December 14, 2017
Read More
See a first look at the all-female cast of 'Ocean's 8'

See a first look at the all-female cast of Ocean's 8

Movies // December 08, 2017
Read More
See the first official photo of the all-female 'Ocean’s 8'

See the first official photo of the all-female Ocean’s 8

Movies // March 08, 2017
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com