A modern adaptation of Shakespeare's classic tragedy Othello goes back to school in the controversial O
The Story Of O
SUMMER HEATS UP WITH A PROVOCATIVE UPDATE OF 'OTHELLO' AND NINE OTHER ALTERNA-MOVIES NOT TO BE MISSED.
School shootings may further delay Miramax's two year old ''O''
Miramax keeps delaying a controversial teen ''Othello''
Director Tim Blake Nelson says the studio is bowing to political pressure