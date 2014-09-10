'Nurse Jackie' recap: 'I Say a Little Prayer'
After seven years of addiction, Nurse Jackie comes to an end.
'Nurse Jackie' showrunner on that whopper of a series finale -- SPOILERS!
"We wanted the finale to be authentic and controversial," says the show's executive producer Clyde Phillips
Edie Falco: The 'Nurse Jackie' Exit Interview
EW talked to the departing star of the beloved Showtime comedy on what she'll miss most, and what's coming up for her
Nurse Jackie recap: Vigilante Jones
Jackie's back, in more ways than one.
Nurse Jackie recap: Jackie and the Wolfe
Jackie's judgment day arrives early, but will Eddie mess it up?
Nurse Jackie recap: Serviam in Caritate
An unexpected road trip turns into an unexpected intervention, but not for Jackie.