Nurse Jackie

Nurse Jackie Peyton (Edie Falco) runs her ER a bit differently.

Most Recent

'Nurse Jackie' recap: 'I Say a Little Prayer'

After seven years of addiction, Nurse Jackie comes to an end.
'Nurse Jackie' showrunner on choices for series' end

"We wanted the finale to be authentic and controversial," says the show's executive producer Clyde Phillips
Edie Falco: The 'Nurse Jackie' Exit Interview

EW talked to the departing star of the beloved Showtime comedy on what she'll miss most, and what's coming up for her
'Nurse Jackie' recap: 'Vigilante Jones'

Jackie's back, in more ways than one.
'Nurse Jackie' recap: 'Jackie and the...'

Jackie's judgment day arrives early, but will Eddie mess it up?
'Nurse Jackie' recap: 'Serviam in Caritate'

An unexpected road trip turns into an unexpected intervention, but not for Jackie.
More Nurse Jackie

'Nurse Jackie' recap: 'Managed Care'

During a sobering day at All Saints, Thor's surprise is the only news that's good.
'Nurse Jackie' recap: 'Are You With Me, Doctor Wu?'

Jackie may not be getting stoned anymore, but someone else is.
'Nurse Jackie' recap: 'High Noon'

'Nurse Jackie' recap: 'Coop Out'

'Nurse Jackie' recap: 'Nice Ladies'

'Nurse Jackie' recap: 'Godfathering'

'Nurse Jackie' recap: 'Deal'

Jackie juggles funds—and ethics—to secure a lawyer and return to All Saints.

All Nurse Jackie

'Nurse Jackie' ending after season 7

Article // September 10, 2014
'Monk' star Tony Shalhoub joins 'Nurse Jackie'

Article // August 20, 2014
'Nurse Jackie' renewed for seventh season

Article // March 31, 2014
'Nurse Jackie' season 6 sneak peek: Deceit, descent, destruction

Article // March 25, 2014
'Nurse Jackie' gets renewed for sixth season

Article // June 06, 2013
Nurse Jackie

Article // May 11, 2012
Peter Facinelli: What's on my iPod

Article // March 30, 2012
First day of spring: Pop Culture celebrates

Article // March 20, 2012
Bobby Cannavale joins Nurse Jackie

Article // August 11, 2011
Peter Facinelli on a 'whole different' Coop on 'Nurse Jackie,' 'magical' 'Breaking Dawn' wedding scene

Article // April 25, 2011
Exclusive: 'The Wire' grad Gbenga Akinnagbe joins 'Nurse Jackie'

Article // October 21, 2010
'Nurse Jackie' Scoop: 'Kyle XY' beauty Jaimie Alexander cast as [spoiler alert]!

Article // October 08, 2010
Video: Peter Facinelli on a 'Nurse Jackie' crisis and a scary, intense 'Eclipse'

Article // March 26, 2010
'Nurse Jackie' season premiere: Watch the whole episode here, compare your reaction to mine

Article // March 23, 2010
Press Tour Scoopbits: 'Nurse Jackie,' 'Tara,' Matt LeBlanc, and more!

Article // January 09, 2010
Exclusive: 'Nurse Jackie' drops Mo-Mo!

Article // December 22, 2009
The Must List: Week of June 14, 2009

Article // June 11, 2009
Nurse Jackie

Article // May 27, 2009
