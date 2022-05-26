Nope (2022 movie)

Jordan Peele shuts down 'best horror director of all time' praise, won't tolerate 'John Carpenter slander'
"Sir, please put the phone down, I beg you."
Critics call Jordan Peele's Nope both 'frustratingly perplexing' and 'unquestionable genius'
Either way, you'll probably be squealing "nope!" in the theater.
Nope's Jordan Peele: 'I need to start with something I'm not supposed to do'
We gathered director Peele and the film's stars — Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun, and Brandon Perea — for EW's Around the Table.
Nope review: Space is the place in Jordan Peele's subversive sci-fi update
Don't look up: The fertile mind behind Get Out and Us explores unfriendly skies — and more earthbound threats — in his far-out latest.
Jordan Peele says Nope explores race through the lens of 'Black people in a flying saucer film'
'You can't have Black people in a flying saucer film and just have it be the same experience. It's not.'
New Nope details revealed as Jordan Peele adds set to Universal Studios tour ride
The Jupiter's Claim set from Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya's upcoming thriller will become a permanent addition to the California park's behind-the-scenes ride.