Nocturnal Animals: Laura Linney on Tom Ford, her memorable cameo, hair
The three-time Oscar nominee chats about Tom Ford, how mothers know best, and her term of endearment for 'Truman Show' costar Ed HarrisRead More
Nocturnal Animals: Aaron Taylor-Johnson on his creepy role in Tom Ford thriller
'It was a pretty dark atmosphere,' the actor tells EW of working on the film. 'This isn't a nice guy that I'm portraying.'Read More
Nocturnal Animals: Tom Ford invites EW inside his London headquarters
For his dark, slippery second film as a director, Ford reveals another (darker) side of his vision — and himselfRead More
Michael Shannon on Donald Trump: 'There's nothing to lose these days'
The Oscar-nominated actor has appeared in 10 films in 2016, including 'Nocturnal Animals' and 'Loving'Read More