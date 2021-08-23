No Time to Die (2021 movie)

No Time to Die holding firm to October release date for Daniel Craig's final Bond outing
An exclusive new clip from the film also debuted at CinemaCon.
No Time to Die release delayed again, to October
The postponement of the James Bond movie brought a wave of further date changes.
No Time to Die star Lashana Lynch faced 'attacks' and 'abuse' over 007 role
The actress appears alongside Daniel Craig and Rami Malek in the upcoming James Bond adventure.
No Time to Die still coming to cinemas despite reports of talks with streaming services
The latest James Bond movie is 'not for sale.'
Daniel Craig addresses No Time to Die delay, shares clip from film
"We just want people to go and see this movie in the right way and safe way," the actor said.
No Time to Die release delayed until 2021
The latest James Bond adventure is now set to arrive on screens in April.