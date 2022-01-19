Nightmare Alley (2021 movie)

Guillermo del Toro tries his hand at noir in this story about an ambitious young carny with a talent for manipulating people.

Read a script page from Guillermo del Toro's Nightmare Alley
Movies // January 19, 2022
Cate Blanchett on 'bringing the system down' as a 'contemporary' femme fatale in Nightmare Alley
The Awardist Podcast Episodes // January 17, 2022
Nightmare Alley review: Guillermo del Toro tells a familiar tale in lavish noir remake
Movie Reviews // December 02, 2021
Nightmare Alley teaser showcases Guillermo del Toro's take on noir
Movies // September 16, 2021
Guillermo del Toro's Nightmare Alley confirms cast, reveals plot details
Movies // January 30, 2020
Guillermo del Toro's Nightmare Alley marks a stark shift for director: 'No supernatural'
Movies // August 09, 2019
Cate Blanchett to join Bradley Cooper in Guillermo del Toro's Nightmare Alley
Movies // August 02, 2019
Leonardo DiCaprio circling Guillermo del Toro's Nightmare Alley
Movies // April 23, 2019
