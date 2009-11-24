New Moon

Most Recent

'Eclipse': Shrewdly retro or just backward? You decide!

'Eclipse': Shrewdly retro or just backward? You decide!

Read More
The 'Twilight' at Midnight Saga: On the scene for the 'New Moon' DVD release

The 'Twilight' at Midnight Saga: On the scene for the 'New Moon' DVD release

Read More
People's Choice Awards 2010: The PopWatch categories

People's Choice Awards 2010: The PopWatch categories

Read More
Taylor Lautner's 'SNL' promos: Ideas for sketches?

Taylor Lautner's 'SNL' promos: Ideas for sketches?

Read More
Woman arrested for taping 'New Moon.' What should be the punishment for talking or texting during it?

Woman arrested for taping 'New Moon.' What should be the punishment for talking or texting during it?

Read More
Are Edward and Bella in an abusive relationship?

Are Edward and Bella in an abusive relationship?

Read More

More New Moon

Edward Cullen, stalker? Yes, but so is the hero of 'The Graduate'

Edward Cullen, stalker? Yes, but so is the hero of 'The Graduate'

Read More
Box office: 'New Moon' wins first place during best Thanksgiving weekend ever

Box office: 'New Moon' wins first place during best Thanksgiving weekend ever

Read More
'New Moon': Men, did you like it better than 'Twilight'? Which vampire franchise is right for you?

'New Moon': Men, did you like it better than 'Twilight'? Which vampire franchise is right for you?

Read More
Box office: 'The Twilight Saga: New Moon' crosses $200 million mark

Box office: 'The Twilight Saga: New Moon' crosses $200 million mark

Read More
'New Moon' costume designer Tish Monaghan on Edward's suit and Jacob's cut-offs

'New Moon' costume designer Tish Monaghan on Edward's suit and Jacob's cut-offs

Read More
Michael Sheen: Interview with 'New Moon' star on fitting in with the cast

Michael Sheen: Interview with 'New Moon' star on fitting in with the cast

Read More

Ashley Greene: Interview with 'New Moon's' Alice Cullen

All New Moon

'New Moon' polls: Switching teams? Bella really the best role model?

'New Moon' polls: Switching teams? Bella really the best role model?

Article // November 24, 2009
Read More
Charlie Bewley of 'New Moon' on snowboarding, red contact lenses, and close fan encounters in Italy

Charlie Bewley of 'New Moon' on snowboarding, red contact lenses, and close fan encounters in Italy

Article // November 24, 2009
Read More
Alex Meraz of 'New Moon' talks playing 'bad-boy' Paul, bulking up, and 'Twilight' fandom

Alex Meraz of 'New Moon' talks playing 'bad-boy' Paul, bulking up, and 'Twilight' fandom

Article // November 23, 2009
Read More
'New Moon,' 'Twilight,' Bella Swan, and me

'New Moon,' 'Twilight,' Bella Swan, and me

Article // November 23, 2009
Read More
This Week's Issue: 'New Moon''s record-breaking opening and where Hollywood goes from here

This Week's Issue: 'New Moon''s record-breaking opening and where Hollywood goes from here

Article // November 23, 2009
Read More
What did you think of last scene in 'New Moon'?

What did you think of last scene in 'New Moon'?

Article // November 23, 2009
Read More
'New Moon' director Chris Weitz's next movie: The anti-'Twilight'

'New Moon' director Chris Weitz's next movie: The anti-'Twilight'

Article // November 23, 2009
Read More
'New Moon' wolfpack leader Chaske Spencer on cougars and fainters

'New Moon' wolfpack leader Chaske Spencer on cougars and fainters

Article // November 22, 2009
Read More
Box Office Report: 'New Moon' banks $140.7 million for third-biggest opening weekend ever

Box Office Report: 'New Moon' banks $140.7 million for third-biggest opening weekend ever

Article // November 22, 2009
Read More
'New Moon' snaps 'Dark Knight' box-office record with $72.7 million opening day

'New Moon' snaps 'Dark Knight' box-office record with $72.7 million opening day

Article // November 21, 2009
Read More
'New Moon' screenwriter Melissa Rosenberg blogs her premiere night experience

'New Moon' screenwriter Melissa Rosenberg blogs her premiere night experience

Article // November 21, 2009
Read More
'New Moon': A Hater's Guide

'New Moon': A Hater's Guide

Article // November 20, 2009
Read More
The 'Twilight' at midnight experience: tears, screams, heavy medication

The 'Twilight' at midnight experience: tears, screams, heavy medication

Article // November 20, 2009
Read More
'New Moon' midnight shows break box-office records

'New Moon' midnight shows break box-office records

Article // November 20, 2009
Read More
'New Moon' morning TV roundup: Robert Pattinson officially proud of his abs, Regis Philbin officially Team Jacob

'New Moon' morning TV roundup: Robert Pattinson officially proud of his abs, Regis Philbin officially Team Jacob

Article // November 20, 2009
Read More
'Twilight' coasters: Hipster craftspeople get on the bandwagon

'Twilight' coasters: Hipster craftspeople get on the bandwagon

Article // November 20, 2009
Read More
Taylor Lautner crowned 'Late Night Motorcycle Racing Champion of All Time'

Taylor Lautner crowned 'Late Night Motorcycle Racing Champion of All Time'

Article // November 20, 2009
Read More
Box-office preview: Can 'New Moon' cross $100 million?

Box-office preview: Can 'New Moon' cross $100 million?

Article // November 19, 2009
Read More
Robert Pattinson morning TV roundup: Educating Regis, addressing rumors and regret on 'Today'

Robert Pattinson morning TV roundup: Educating Regis, addressing rumors and regret on 'Today'

Article // November 19, 2009
Read More
Kristen Stewart on Fallon: 'Jimmy! Move out of the way so we can see Kristen!'

Kristen Stewart on Fallon: 'Jimmy! Move out of the way so we can see Kristen!'

Article // November 19, 2009
Read More
'New Moon' midnight viewers: What'd you think?

'New Moon' midnight viewers: What'd you think?

Article // November 19, 2009
Read More
Taylor Lautner at New York 'New Moon' premiere: 'Werewolves are sexier'

Taylor Lautner at New York 'New Moon' premiere: 'Werewolves are sexier'

Article // November 19, 2009
Read More
Robert Pattinson to need even more security following Letterman appearance

Robert Pattinson to need even more security following Letterman appearance

Article // November 19, 2009
Read More
'New Moon' ticket pre-sales breaking records

'New Moon' ticket pre-sales breaking records

Article // November 19, 2009
Read More
'New Moon' morning TV roundup: Kellan Lutz won't take his shirt off for $5,000

'New Moon' morning TV roundup: Kellan Lutz won't take his shirt off for $5,000

Article // November 18, 2009
Read More
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com