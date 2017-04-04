New Girl

Zooey Deschanel plays lovable Jess, who is plodding through life with a good group of friends.

Why 'New Girl' is the perfect comfort binge right now

During this weird and uncertain time, there's something soothing about spending 146 episodes with a bunch of lovable weirdos.
'New Girl': Jake Johnson reflects on Nick and Jess — and Nick and Schmidt

'New Girl' creator Liz Meriwether on the series finale's biggest twists

And the scene she wishes they'd included
'New Girl' star Lamorne Morris reveals Winston's last words to Furguson

'New Girl' star Zooey Deschanel reveals who almost played Schmidt — and more untold stories

Which Silicon Valley actor auditioned for Schmidt? Which scenes did the cast dread? And what does she think of the word 'adorkable' now?
'New Girl': Lamorne Morris on directing J.B. Smoove as Winston's dad

Plus: A sneak peek at tonight's two new episodes
'New Girl' sneak peek: Coach returns to mourn a departed loft-mate gone too soon

'New Girl' sneak peek: Schmidt and Jess feud over … names of colors?!

Green is 'green,' not 'Denise'
'New Girl': Nick, Winston, and Schmidt re-enact 'Three Men and a Baby'

An ode to the best 'New Girl' recurring characters

'New Girl': Dermot Mulroney returns in exclusive clip from final season premiere

Max Greenfield on 'Assassination of Gianni Versace,' end of 'New Girl'

'New Girl' EPs answer pressing questions about the season finale

TV // April 04, 2017
'New Girl' season finale clip: Schmidt leads Nick to a long-awaited revelation

TV // April 04, 2017
'New Girl': Schmidt's first name revealed!

TV // March 29, 2017
'New Girl' clip: Schmidt has to use his first name

TV // March 28, 2017
'New Girl' clip: Nick explains his wacky outfit inspiration

TV // March 14, 2017
'New Girl' clip: Jess wants Nick to give her cool points at school

TV // February 28, 2017
'New Girl' clip: Winston gets pranked... with a baby

TV // March 06, 2017
'New Girl': Max Greenfield explains the way Schmidt speaks

TV // February 14, 2017
Watch Gordon Ramsay whip up Jess' Valentine's Day dinner on 'New Girl'

TV // February 13, 2017
'New Girl' clip: Winston can't nail a proper introduction

TV // January 24, 2017
'New Girl' clip: Winston becomes a DJ

TV // January 03, 2017
'New Girl' channels 'The People v. O.J. Simpson' in exclusive clip

Article // December 13, 2016
'New Girl': Megan Fox returns in exclusive photos of Christmas episode

Article // December 06, 2016
'New Girl': Winston goes undercover in exclusive clip

Article // November 29, 2016
'New Girl' recap: The 5 'loft'-iest moments from 'Last Thanksgiving'

Article // November 23, 2016
'New Girl': Peter Gallagher breaks down in exclusive clip

Article // November 22, 2016
'New Girl' recap: The 5 'loft'-iest moments from 'Ready'

Article // November 15, 2016
'New Girl' cast dresses up as 'The People v. O.J. Simpson' characters

Article // October 31, 2016
'New Girl' recap: The 5 'loft'-iest moments from 'Jaipur Aviv'

Article // October 18, 2016
'New Girl': Cece and Schmidt's new house has an X-rated history

Article // October 18, 2016
'New Girl' recap: The 5 'loft'-iest moments from 'Homecoming'

Article // October 11, 2016
'New Girl' recap: The 5 'loft'-iest moments from 'Single and Sufficient'

Article // October 05, 2016
'New Girl': Schmidt gives Nick tough love in exclusive clip

Article // October 04, 2016
'New Girl' recap: The 5 'loft'-iest moments from 'Hubbedy Bubby'

Article // September 28, 2016
'New Girl' showrunner previews presidential election episode

Article // September 27, 2016
