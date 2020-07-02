Spencer Elden, the Nirvana Nevermind baby all grown up, refiles child porn lawsuit against band
A judge dismissed the case in December but gave Elden a new deadline to refile.
Against Me!'s Laura Jane Grace: Nirvana's Nevermind Changed My Life
'That record changed the face of music,' Grace tells EW on the album's 25th anniversary
Kurt Cobain: The unsung melodies of the Nirvana frontman
What would the Nirvana frontman's music sound like now? His friends and confidants weigh in
Nirvana Nevermind anniversary: Go inside the making of the classic album
Two decades after their second album forever altered the rock landscape, its surviving creators recall how it came to be
Nirvana's Nevermind album cover: Behind the scenes of the iconic photoshoot
The photographer and art director behind one of rock's most memorable images explain how the cover came together
The road to Nirvana
Two decades after ''Nevermind'' forever altered the rock landscape, its surviving creators recall how it came to be