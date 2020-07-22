Rappers Nelly and Eminem retake album chart
Boomers Bruce Springsteen and James Taylor follow on this week's Billboard top 10Read More
Springsteen's ''The Rising'' debuts at No. 1
The Sept. 11-themed album gives the Boss his best showing in at least a decadeRead More
Angry Americans give Toby Keith chart-toppping debut
Keith's ''Unleashed,'' ''NOW... Vol. 10,'' Lil' Wayne, Mario, and Boyz II Men shake up the Billboard top 10Read More
Springsteen's ''Rising'' holds at No. 1
Despite sliding sales, he tops the chart for a second straight week, fending off new discs by Scarface and Trick DaddyRead More
''Nellyville'' holds on to No. 1
Rap rules the Billboard album chart, with Nelly, Eminem, and the Murder Inc. posse taking the top three slotsRead More
Nellyville
On his infectious follow-up to ''Country Grammar,'' Nelly conjures a funky vision of his hardcore hometown.Read More