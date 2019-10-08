Top Navigation
Sweepstakes
Home
NCIS
NCIS
NCIS
'NCIS' recap: Gibbs probes the wounds of Pearl Harbor
NCIS
recap: Gibbs probes the wounds of Pearl Harbor
'NCIS' recap: Diamonds aren't a gut's best friend
NCIS
recap: Diamonds aren't a gut's best friend
‘NCIS’ recap: Never con a conman
NCIS
recap: Never con a conman
'NCIS' recap: Welcome to the dollhouse
NCIS
recap: Welcome to the dollhouse
'NCIS' recap: The team flashes back to a cold case
NCIS
recap: The team flashes back to a cold case
'NCIS' recap: Cupid's arrow turns deadly
NCIS
recap: Cupid's arrow turns deadly
More NCIS
'NCIS' recap: Don't mess with Gibbs' kids
NCIS
recap: Don't mess with Gibbs' kids
'NCIS' recap: Don’t count your Duckies before they’ve hatched
NCIS
recap: Don’t count your Duckies before they’ve hatched
'NCIS' recap: Ejecting for truth
NCIS
recap: Ejecting for truth
'NCIS' recap: Family lost, family found
NCIS
recap: Family lost, family found
'NCIS' recap: Merry twist-mas!
NCIS
recap: Merry twist-mas!
'NCIS' recap: Using killer bears to track a dirty bird
NCIS
recap: Using killer bears to track a dirty bird
NCIS
recap: Protect the clarinet section
NCIS
recap: And you thought YOUR last date was awkward
NCIS
recap: A case hits home for Kasie
NCIS
recap: Fridge guns and house crows
NCIS
recap: You never heard of a six-footed horse?
NCIS
recap: Ziva? Yep, still basically a ninja
All NCIS
'NCIS' season premiere recap: Ziva fights for her family
NCIS
season premiere recap: Ziva fights for her family
Recaps
October 08, 2019
'NCIS': Cote de Pablo on tonight's big return and how long she'll stick around
NCIS
: Cote de Pablo on tonight's big return and how long she'll stick around
TV
September 24, 2019
'NCIS' trailer reveals why Ziva is back to help Gibbs
NCIS
trailer reveals why Ziva is back to help Gibbs
TV
August 29, 2019
Pauley Perrette confirms she has no plans to 'ever' return to 'NCIS'
Pauley Perrette confirms she has no plans to 'ever' return to
NCIS
TV
June 10, 2019
'NCIS' recap: A shocking return increases the mystery about Ziva
NCIS
recap: A shocking return increases the mystery about Ziva
Recaps
May 22, 2019
What to Watch on Tuesday: Wanda Sykes calls out what's 'Not Normal' in new Netflix special, plus 'The Voice' finale
What to Watch on Tuesday: Wanda Sykes calls out what's
Not Normal
in new Netflix special, plus
The Voice
finale
TV
May 21, 2019
'NCIS' recap: Gunny’s back, and he’s awfully talkative
NCIS
recap: Gunny’s back, and he’s awfully talkative
Recaps
May 14, 2019
'NCIS' recap: Who judges the judges?
NCIS
recap: Who judges the judges?
Recaps
May 07, 2019
'NCIS' recap: I scream, you scream, we all scream for justice
NCIS
recap: I scream, you scream, we all scream for justice
Recaps
April 30, 2019
'NCIS' recap: Peeling back another layer of the Gibbs onion
NCIS
recap: Peeling back another layer of the Gibbs onion
Recaps
April 30, 2019
'NCIS' recap: Gibbs' heart is a deep ocean of secrets
NCIS
recap: Gibbs' heart is a deep ocean of secrets
Recaps
April 24, 2019
'NCIS' recap: Torres tangles with a Mona Lisa
NCIS
recap: Torres tangles with a Mona Lisa
Recaps
April 02, 2019
'NCIS' recap: Gibbs and Bishop avert nuclear war
NCIS
recap: Gibbs and Bishop avert nuclear war
Recaps
March 26, 2019
'NCIS' recap: Palmer's got father-in-law troubles
NCIS
recap: Palmer's got father-in-law troubles
Recaps
March 12, 2019
‘NCIS’ recap: Torres makes a mediocre mentor
NCIS
recap: Torres makes a mediocre mentor
Recaps
February 26, 2019
'NCIS' recap: McGee goes back to high school
NCIS
recap: McGee goes back to high school
Recaps
February 20, 2019
'NCIS' recap: Have you picked your jaw off the floor yet after that major Ziva shocker?
NCIS
recap: Have you picked your jaw off the floor yet after that major Ziva shocker?
Recaps
February 13, 2019
'NCIS' promo during Super Bowl suggests Ziva's story isn't over
NCIS
ad during Super Bowl suggests Ziva's story isn't over yet
TV
February 04, 2019
'NCIS' recap: Gibbs confronts a long-absent father figure
NCIS
recap: Gibbs confronts a long-absent father figure
Recaps
January 15, 2019
'NCIS' recap: The secretary of defense WILL take your badge and gun
NCIS
recap: The secretary of defense WILL take your badge and gun
Recaps
January 08, 2019
'NCIS' recap: Santa unwraps some team secrets
NCIS
recap: Santa unwraps some team secrets
Recaps
December 11, 2018
‘NCIS’ recap: Where you lead, I will follow
NCIS
recap: Where you lead, I will follow
Recaps
December 04, 2018
'NCIS' recap: Gibbs makes a connection with a stern Marine
NCIS
recap: Gibbs makes a connection with a stern Marine
Recaps
November 20, 2018
'NCIS' recap: You can’t ever have too many flamingos
NCIS
recap: You can’t ever have too many flamingos
Recaps
November 14, 2018
'NCIS' recap: Horror in a truck stop bathroom
NCIS
recap: Horror in a truck stop bathroom
Recaps
October 30, 2018
