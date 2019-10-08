NCIS

Most Recent

'NCIS' recap: Gibbs probes the wounds of Pearl Harbor

NCIS recap: Gibbs probes the wounds of Pearl Harbor

Read More
'NCIS' recap: Diamonds aren't a gut's best friend

NCIS recap: Diamonds aren't a gut's best friend

Read More
‘NCIS’ recap: Never con a conman

NCIS recap: Never con a conman

Read More
'NCIS' recap: Welcome to the dollhouse

NCIS recap: Welcome to the dollhouse

Read More
'NCIS' recap: The team flashes back to a cold case

NCIS recap: The team flashes back to a cold case

Read More
'NCIS' recap: Cupid's arrow turns deadly

NCIS recap: Cupid's arrow turns deadly

Read More

More NCIS

'NCIS' recap: Don't mess with Gibbs' kids

NCIS recap: Don't mess with Gibbs' kids

Read More
'NCIS' recap: Don’t count your Duckies before they’ve hatched

NCIS recap: Don’t count your Duckies before they’ve hatched

Read More
'NCIS' recap: Ejecting for truth

NCIS recap: Ejecting for truth

Read More
'NCIS' recap: Family lost, family found

NCIS recap: Family lost, family found

Read More
'NCIS' recap: Merry twist-mas!

NCIS recap: Merry twist-mas!

Read More
'NCIS' recap: Using killer bears to track a dirty bird

NCIS recap: Using killer bears to track a dirty bird

Read More

NCIS recap: Protect the clarinet section

All NCIS

'NCIS' season premiere recap: Ziva fights for her family

NCIS season premiere recap: Ziva fights for her family

Recaps // October 08, 2019
Read More
'NCIS': Cote de Pablo on tonight's big return and how long she'll stick around

NCIS: Cote de Pablo on tonight's big return and how long she'll stick around

TV // September 24, 2019
Read More
'NCIS' trailer reveals why Ziva is back to help Gibbs

NCIS trailer reveals why Ziva is back to help Gibbs

TV // August 29, 2019
Read More
Pauley Perrette confirms she has no plans to 'ever' return to 'NCIS'

Pauley Perrette confirms she has no plans to 'ever' return to NCIS

TV // June 10, 2019
Read More
'NCIS' recap: A shocking return increases the mystery about Ziva

NCIS recap: A shocking return increases the mystery about Ziva

Recaps // May 22, 2019
Read More
What to Watch on Tuesday: Wanda Sykes calls out what's 'Not Normal' in new Netflix special, plus 'The Voice' finale

What to Watch on Tuesday: Wanda Sykes calls out what's Not Normal in new Netflix special, plus The Voice finale

TV // May 21, 2019
Read More
'NCIS' recap: Gunny’s back, and he’s awfully talkative

NCIS recap: Gunny’s back, and he’s awfully talkative

Recaps // May 14, 2019
Read More
'NCIS' recap: Who judges the judges?

NCIS recap: Who judges the judges?

Recaps // May 07, 2019
Read More
'NCIS' recap: I scream, you scream, we all scream for justice

NCIS recap: I scream, you scream, we all scream for justice

Recaps // April 30, 2019
Read More
'NCIS' recap: Peeling back another layer of the Gibbs onion

NCIS recap: Peeling back another layer of the Gibbs onion

Recaps // April 30, 2019
Read More
'NCIS' recap: Gibbs' heart is a deep ocean of secrets

NCIS recap: Gibbs' heart is a deep ocean of secrets

Recaps // April 24, 2019
Read More
'NCIS' recap: Torres tangles with a Mona Lisa

NCIS recap: Torres tangles with a Mona Lisa

Recaps // April 02, 2019
Read More
'NCIS' recap: Gibbs and Bishop avert nuclear war

NCIS recap: Gibbs and Bishop avert nuclear war

Recaps // March 26, 2019
Read More
'NCIS' recap: Palmer's got father-in-law troubles

NCIS recap: Palmer's got father-in-law troubles

Recaps // March 12, 2019
Read More
‘NCIS’ recap: Torres makes a mediocre mentor

NCIS recap: Torres makes a mediocre mentor

Recaps // February 26, 2019
Read More
'NCIS' recap: McGee goes back to high school

NCIS recap: McGee goes back to high school

Recaps // February 20, 2019
Read More
'NCIS' recap: Have you picked your jaw off the floor yet after that major Ziva shocker?

NCIS recap: Have you picked your jaw off the floor yet after that major Ziva shocker?

Recaps // February 13, 2019
Read More
'NCIS' promo during Super Bowl suggests Ziva's story isn't over

NCIS ad during Super Bowl suggests Ziva's story isn't over yet

TV // February 04, 2019
Read More
'NCIS' recap: Gibbs confronts a long-absent father figure

NCIS recap: Gibbs confronts a long-absent father figure

Recaps // January 15, 2019
Read More
'NCIS' recap: The secretary of defense WILL take your badge and gun

NCIS recap: The secretary of defense WILL take your badge and gun

Recaps // January 08, 2019
Read More
'NCIS' recap: Santa unwraps some team secrets

NCIS recap: Santa unwraps some team secrets

Recaps // December 11, 2018
Read More
‘NCIS’ recap: Where you lead, I will follow

NCIS recap: Where you lead, I will follow

Recaps // December 04, 2018
Read More
'NCIS' recap: Gibbs makes a connection with a stern Marine

NCIS recap: Gibbs makes a connection with a stern Marine

Recaps // November 20, 2018
Read More
'NCIS' recap: You can’t ever have too many flamingos

NCIS recap: You can’t ever have too many flamingos

Recaps // November 14, 2018
Read More
'NCIS' recap: Horror in a truck stop bathroom

NCIS recap: Horror in a truck stop bathroom

Recaps // October 30, 2018
Read More
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com