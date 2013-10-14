NCIS: Los Angeles

Catherine Bell will reprise her JAG role on NCIS: Los Angeles

David James Elliott will reprise his JAG role on NCIS: Los Angeles

NCIS: Los Angeles is about to go on a rescue mission for Hetty and we have a first look

NCIS: Los Angeles lands Nia Long as a series regular for season 9

The role was specifically created for Long, says executive producer R. Scott Gemmill
NCIS: Los Angeles plans tribute to late star Miguel Ferrer

Get ready to meet the NCIS: LA mole(s) who captures and cages Hetty

NCIS: LA to finally solve seasons-long Callen mystery

Supergirl, NCIS: LA episodes changed following Paris attacks

First look: NCIS' Michael Weatherly heads to NCIS: LA

LL Cool J previews 'NCIS: LA' season 7

NCIS: LA: Callen is going rogue in exclusive sneak peek

NCIS LA: Marty's mom cast, to be played by Pamela Reed

'NCIS: LA' boss previews Callen-centric 100th episode

Article // October 14, 2013
'NCIS: Los Angeles': Watch the new opening credits!

Article // September 20, 2013
'NCIS: Los Angeles' star Daniela Ruah pregnant with baby boy

Article // September 16, 2013
'NCIS: LA' season finale promo

Article // May 07, 2013
Chris O'Donnell previews his 'NCIS: LA' directorial debut

Article // March 05, 2013
Linda Hunt of 'NCIS: Los Angeles'

Article // February 22, 2013
John Corbett to star in 'NCIS: LA' spinoff

Article // February 06, 2013
'NCIS: LA': Peter Cambor to return

Article // November 28, 2012
LL Cool J: The stories behind the songs

Article // November 23, 2012
'NCIS: LA' preview: Eric Christian Olsen and boss tease big 'reveal' in two-part episode

Article // October 30, 2012
'NCIS: LA' boss on the season finale and the explosion that could spell disaster for the team -- EXCLUSIVE PHOTO

Article // May 07, 2012
'NCIS: LA': Daniela Ruah talks Kensi-centric two-parter. Plus, an EXCLUSIVE PHOTO

Article // February 21, 2012
The night's burning questions -- answered!

Article // February 17, 2012
'NCIS: LA': Eric and Nell get in on the action

Article // November 01, 2011
'NCIS: LA': Major character shot in season premiere! -- EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

Article // August 29, 2011
'NCIS: LA' stars Eric Christian Olsen and Daniela Ruah on tonight's episode. Plus, are they the next Booth and Brennan? -- EXCLUSIVE

Article // May 03, 2011
'NCIS: Los Angeles': Barrett Foa talks Eric's first undercover mission (and secret relationship with Nell?)

Article // April 12, 2011
Claire Forlani cast as 'NCIS: LA' operations manager: Is Hetty heading out? -- EXCLUSIVE

Article // April 08, 2011
'NCIS: Los Angeles' partners with Instagram, fan pic to appear in finale -- EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS

Article // March 09, 2011
Exclusive: Jack's 'Lost' grandpa finds 'NCIS: LA' gig

Article // October 07, 2010
'NCIS: L.A.' Exclusive First Look: Watch the new main title sequence NOW!

Article // September 21, 2010
Fall TV preview: NCIS: Los Angeles

Article // September 10, 2010
Exclusive: 'NCIS: LA' gives Eric a sidekick!

Article // August 18, 2010
'NCIS: LA' scoop: Eric Christian Olsen upped to series regular

Article // July 27, 2010
Exclusive First Look: The 'NCIS: LA' crew tracks down [spoiler alert]!

Article // April 21, 2010
