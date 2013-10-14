Top Navigation
Most Recent
Catherine Bell will reprise her 'JAG' role on 'NCIS: Los Angeles'
Catherine Bell will reprise her
JAG
role on
NCIS: Los Angeles
David James Elliott will reprise his 'JAG' role on 'NCIS: Los Angeles'
David James Elliott will reprise his
JAG
role on
NCIS: Los Angeles
'NCIS: Los Angeles' is about to go on a rescue mission
NCIS: Los Angeles
is about to go on a rescue mission for Hetty and we have a first look
'NCIS: Los Angeles' lands Nia Long as a series regular for season 9
NCIS:
Los
Angeles
lands Nia Long as a series regular for season 9
The role was specifically created for Long, says executive producer R. Scott Gemmill
NCIS: LA plans tribute to late star Miguel Ferrer
NCIS: Los Angeles
plans tribute to late star Miguel Ferrer
Get ready to meet the 'NCIS: LA' mole(s) who cages Hetty
Get ready to meet the
NCIS: LA
mole(s) who captures and cages Hetty
More NCIS: Los Angeles
'NCIS: LA' to finally solve seasons-long Callen mystery
NCIS: LA to finally solve seasons-long Callen mystery
CBS shuffles 'Supergirl,' 'NCIS: LA' episodes following Paris attacks
Supergirl, NCIS: LA episodes changed following Paris attacks
First look: NCIS' Michael Weatherly heads to NCIS: LA
First look: NCIS' Michael Weatherly heads to NCIS: LA
LL Cool J previews 'NCIS: LA' season 7: 'It gets crazy'
LL Cool J previews 'NCIS: LA' season 7
'NCIS: LA' sneak peek: Callen is going rogue
NCIS: LA: Callen is going rogue in exclusive sneak peek
'NCIS: LA': Meet Marty Deeks' mom
NCIS LA: Marty's mom cast, to be played by Pamela Reed
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II's Ernie Reyes Jr. needs kidney transplant
Actor's sister sets up online fundraising campaign
Densi get cozy under the mistletoe in 'NCIS: Los Angeles' sneak peek
First look: Check out the 'NCIS: LA'-'Scorpion' crossover
'NCIS: LA' scoop: Kensi and Deeks, will they or won't they?
'Scorpion' to stage a crossover with 'NCIS: Los Angeles'
'NCIS: LA' books Michelle Trachtenberg for action-packed episode
All NCIS: Los Angeles
'NCIS: LA' boss previews Callen-centric 100th episode
'NCIS: LA' boss previews Callen-centric 100th episode
Article
//
October 14, 2013
'NCIS: Los Angeles': Watch the new opening credits!
'NCIS: Los Angeles': Watch the new opening credits!
Article
//
September 20, 2013
'NCIS: Los Angeles' star Daniela Ruah pregnant with baby boy
'NCIS: Los Angeles' star Daniela Ruah pregnant with baby boy
Article
//
September 16, 2013
'NCIS: LA' season finale promo
'NCIS: LA' season finale promo
Article
//
May 07, 2013
Chris O'Donnell previews his 'NCIS: LA' directorial debut
Chris O'Donnell previews his 'NCIS: LA' directorial debut
Article
//
March 05, 2013
Linda Hunt of 'NCIS: Los Angeles'
Linda Hunt of 'NCIS: Los Angeles'
Article
//
February 22, 2013
John Corbett to star in 'NCIS: LA' spinoff
John Corbett to star in 'NCIS: LA' spinoff
Article
//
February 06, 2013
'NCIS: LA': Peter Cambor to return
'NCIS: LA': Peter Cambor to return
Article
//
November 28, 2012
LL Cool J: The stories behind the songs
LL Cool J: The stories behind the songs
Article
//
November 23, 2012
'NCIS: LA' preview: Eric Christian Olsen and boss tease big 'reveal' in two-part episode
'NCIS: LA' preview: Eric Christian Olsen and boss tease big 'reveal' in two-part episode
Article
//
October 30, 2012
'NCIS: LA' boss on the season finale and the explosion that could spell disaster for the team -- EXCLUSIVE PHOTO
'NCIS: LA' boss on the season finale and the explosion that could spell disaster for the team -- EXCLUSIVE PHOTO
Article
//
May 07, 2012
'NCIS: LA': Daniela Ruah talks Kensi-centric two-parter. Plus, an EXCLUSIVE PHOTO
'NCIS: LA': Daniela Ruah talks Kensi-centric two-parter. Plus, an EXCLUSIVE PHOTO
Article
//
February 21, 2012
The night's burning questions -- answered!
The night's burning questions -- answered!
Article
//
February 17, 2012
'NCIS: LA': Eric and Nell get in on the action
'NCIS: LA': Eric and Nell get in on the action
Article
//
November 01, 2011
'NCIS: LA': Major character shot in season premiere! -- EXCLUSIVE VIDEO
'NCIS: LA': Major character shot in season premiere! -- EXCLUSIVE VIDEO
Article
//
August 29, 2011
'NCIS: LA' stars Eric Christian Olsen and Daniela Ruah on tonight's episode. Plus, are they the next Booth and Brennan? -- EXCLUSIVE
'NCIS: LA' stars Eric Christian Olsen and Daniela Ruah on tonight's episode. Plus, are they the next Booth and Brennan? -- EXCLUSIVE
Article
//
May 03, 2011
'NCIS: Los Angeles': Barrett Foa talks Eric's first undercover mission (and secret relationship with Nell?)
'NCIS: Los Angeles': Barrett Foa talks Eric's first undercover mission (and secret relationship with Nell?)
Article
//
April 12, 2011
Claire Forlani cast as 'NCIS: LA' operations manager: Is Hetty heading out? -- EXCLUSIVE
Claire Forlani cast as 'NCIS: LA' operations manager: Is Hetty heading out? -- EXCLUSIVE
Article
//
April 08, 2011
'NCIS: Los Angeles' partners with Instagram, fan pic to appear in finale -- EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS
'NCIS: Los Angeles' partners with Instagram, fan pic to appear in finale -- EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS
Article
//
March 09, 2011
Exclusive: Jack's 'Lost' grandpa finds 'NCIS: LA' gig
Exclusive: Jack's 'Lost' grandpa finds 'NCIS: LA' gig
Article
//
October 07, 2010
'NCIS: L.A.' Exclusive First Look: Watch the new main title sequence NOW!
'NCIS: L.A.' Exclusive First Look: Watch the new main title sequence NOW!
Article
//
September 21, 2010
Fall TV preview: NCIS: Los Angeles
Fall TV preview: NCIS: Los Angeles
Article
//
September 10, 2010
Exclusive: 'NCIS: LA' gives Eric a sidekick!
Exclusive: 'NCIS: LA' gives Eric a sidekick!
Article
//
August 18, 2010
'NCIS: LA' scoop: Eric Christian Olsen upped to series regular
'NCIS: LA' scoop: Eric Christian Olsen upped to series regular
Article
//
July 27, 2010
Exclusive First Look: The 'NCIS: LA' crew tracks down [spoiler alert]!
Exclusive First Look: The 'NCIS: LA' crew tracks down [spoiler alert]!
Article
//
April 21, 2010
