Nashville
Nashville
Legendary music icon Rayna Jaymes struggles to maintain her place in the spotlight while dealing with the ambitious rising pop vixen Juliette Barnes.
'Nashville' the musical: Oh, do we have ideas...
Nashville
the musical: Oh, do we have ideas
'Nashville' musical adaptation in the works, aiming for Broadway
Nashville
musical adaptation in the works, aiming for Broadway
'Nashville' recap: There's a whole lot of tears, love and Connie Britton in the last ever episode
Nashville
recap: There's a whole lot of tears, love and Connie Britton in the last ever episode
'Nashville' says farewell with a moving, messy series finale: EW review
Nashville
says farewell with a moving, messy series finale: EW review
'Nashville' boss explains [spoiler's] return in the series finale
Nashville
boss explains [spoiler's] return in the series finale
'Nashville': There's a familiar face and a ton of suspense in exclusive series finale teaser
Nashville
: There's a familiar face and a ton of suspense in exclusive series finale teaser
'Nashville' recap: Deacon's father disappoints him
Nashville
recap: Deacon's father disappoints him
'Nashville' recap: Juliette takes on the Church of Coherent Philosophy
Nashville
recap: Juliette takes on the Church of Coherent Philosophy
'Nashville' recap: Juliette tries to get her life back on track
Nashville
recap: Juliette tries to get her life back on track back
'Nashville' recap: Deacon gets an unwelcome visitor from his past
Nashville
recap: Deacon gets an unwelcome visitor from his past
'Nashville' recap: Juliette tries to escape from the crazy cult
Nashville
recap: Juliette tries to escape from the crazy cult
'Nashville' recap: Daphne becomes Nashville's next big star
Nashville
recap: Daphne becomes Nashville's next big star
Nashville
returns, as flawed and fabulous as ever: EW review
Nashville
recap: Will (kinda) tries to face his heart problems
Nashville
Nashville final season trailer hints at a Rayna return
Nashville
Nashville recap: 'Sometimes You Just Can't Win'
Nashville
Nashville sets series finale date: What to expect from the final episodes
Nashville
Nashville recap: 'Can't Help But Wonder Where I'm Bound'
When bad TV is actually good
:
'Nashville' and the opposite of hate-watching
When bad TV is actually good:
Nashville
and the opposite of hate-watching
TV
//
February 15, 2018
'Nashville' recap: 'Beneath Still Waters'
Nashville
recap: 'Beneath Still Waters'
Recaps
//
February 09, 2018
'Nashville' recap: 'Where the Night Goes'
Nashville
recap: 'Where the Night Goes'
Recaps
//
February 02, 2018
'Nashville' recap: 'That's My Story'
Nashville
recap: 'That's My Story'
Recaps
//
January 25, 2018
'Nashville' producer takes us inside that dark Juliette reveal and where she goes from here
TV // January 25, 2018
Nashville
producer takes us inside that dark Juliette reveal and where she goes from here
TV
//
January 25, 2018
'Nashville': The guys cover *NSYNC in exclusive clip
TV // January 25, 2018
Nashville
: The guys cover *NSYNC in exclusive clip
TV
//
January 25, 2018
'Nashville'
recap: 'Jump Then Fall'
Nashville
recap: 'Jump Then Fall'
Recaps
//
January 18, 2018
'Nashville'
recap: 'Second Chances'
Nashville
recap: 'Second Chances'
Recaps
//
January 16, 2018
'Nashville' sneak peek: Juliette tries her hand at manual labor
TV // January 11, 2018
Nashville
sneak peek: Juliette tries her hand at manual labor
TV
//
January 11, 2018
'Nashville' premiere recap: 'New Strings'
Nashville
premiere recap: 'New Strings'
Recaps
//
January 04, 2018
'Nashville': Deacon and Jessie are a couple now in season 6 trailer
TV // December 07, 2017
Nashville
: Deacon and Jessie are a couple now in season 6 trailer
TV
//
December 07, 2017
New 'Nashville' trailer features romance, tears, and ... steroids?
TV // November 30, 2017
New
Nashville
trailer features romance, tears, and... steroids?
TV
//
November 30, 2017
'Nashville' to end with season 6
Nashville
to end with season 6
TV
//
November 17, 2017
'Nashville' announces season 6 premiere date
Nashville
announces season 6 premiere date
TV
//
November 14, 2017
'Nashville' adds five new faces for season 6
Nashville
adds five new faces for season 6
TV
//
November 02, 2017
'Nashville' star Clare Bowen marries musician Brandon Robert Young
TV // October 24, 2017
Nashville
star Clare Bowen marries musician Brandon Robert Young
TV
//
October 24, 2017
'Nashville': Juliette's on the verge of a breakdown in season 6 first look
TV // October 19, 2017
Nashville
: Juliette's on the verge of a breakdown in season 6 first look
TV
//
October 19, 2017
'Nashville' finale recap: 'Reasons to Quit'
Nashville
finale recap: 'Reasons to Quit'
Recaps
//
August 10, 2017
'Nashville' boss breaks down the biggest moments from the season 5 finale
TV // August 10, 2017
Nashville
boss breaks down the biggest moments from the season 5 finale
TV
//
August 10, 2017
'Nashville' boss previews the battle for Highway 65 in the season 5 finale
TV // August 10, 2017
Nashville
boss previews the battle for Highway 65 in the season 5 finale
TV
//
August 10, 2017
'Nashville'
recap: 'Farther On'
Nashville
recap: 'Farther On'
Recaps
//
August 03, 2017
'Nashville'
recap: 'Speed Trap Town'
Nashville
recap: 'Speed Trap Town'
Recaps
//
July 27, 2017
'Nashville' recap: 'You Can’t Lose Me'
Nashville
recap: 'You Can’t Lose Me'
Recaps
//
July 21, 2017
'Nashville' recap: 'The Night Before (Life Goes On)'
Recaps // July 14, 2017
Nashville
recap: 'The Night Before (Life Goes On)'
Recaps
//
July 14, 2017
'Nashville': Lennon and Maisy Stella summarize five seasons in 30 seconds
TV // July 13, 2017
Nashville
: Lennon and Maisy Stella summarize five seasons in 30 seconds
TV
//
July 13, 2017
