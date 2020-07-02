My Week with Marilyn

Oscar-nominated 'My Week With Marilyn' to get nationwide release
Ask Libby: Great figures
Thoughts on this year's crop of biographical performances, from Keira Knightley to Meryl Streep
'Michelle is stunning!': When did movie critics quoted in ads get to be on a first-name basis with stars?
Michelle Williams as Marilyn Monroe in 'My Week With Marilyn'
Makeup and hair designer Jenny Shircore shares her secrets on transforming the actress into the icon
My Week with Marilyn
Holiday preview: Michelle Williams
How do you embody a Hollywood legend like Marilyn Monroe? You start with research — a whole lot of it. Michelle Williams describes how she captured the voice, the walk, and even the insecurities of an icon
