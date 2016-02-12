My Little Pony: The Movie

Most Recent

Meet the world's most adorable 'My Little Pony' fangirl

Meet the world's most adorable My Little Pony fangirl

Read More
Watch Sia's latest video with Maddie Ziegler… for 'My Little Pony: The Movie'

Watch Sia's latest video with Maddie Ziegler… for My Little Pony: The Movie

Read More
Watch the first trailer for 'My Little Pony: The Movie'

Watch the first trailer for My Little Pony: The Movie

Read More
'My Little Pony: The Movie' first look reveals film's colorful underwater world

My Little Pony: The Movie first look reveals film's colorful underwater world

Read More
Sia joins cast of 'My Little Pony: The Movie'

My Little Pony: The Movie: Sia joins cast

She'll also contribute two original songs to the soundtrack
Read More
'My Little Pony' movie adds Liev Schreiber, Taye Diggs

My Little Pony movie adds Liev Schreiber, Taye Diggs

Read More

All My Little Pony: The Movie

Emily Blunt saddles up for 'My Little Pony' movie

Emily Blunt to star in My Little Pony movie

Article // February 12, 2016
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com