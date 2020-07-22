My Chemical Romance announce reunion show and we're not okay (we promise)
This will be the band's first concert since their 2013 split.Read More
My Chemical Romance's Gerard Way credits Chester Bennington with introducing him to wife
The Linkin Park singer 'changed my life,' says WayRead More
Twenty One Pilots cover My Chemical Romance's Cancer
The track appears on their new 'Welcome to the Black Parade' tribute albumRead More
My Chemical Romance: 'The Black Parade' reissue gets release date
Plus: hear an early version of 'Welcome to the Black Parade'Read More
My Chemical Romance's The Black Parade: Ranking the songs
A reissue of the 2006 album arrives this fallRead More
My Chemical Romance: Black Parade getting reissue
Previously unreleased demos will be on 'Black Parade' reissue, a source tells EWRead More