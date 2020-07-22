Mute

Most Recent

Duncan Jones' new Netflix movie 'Mute' is in the same universe as 'Moon'

Duncan Jones' new Netflix movie Mute is in the same universe as his cult classic Moon

Alexander Skarsgård-starring film is now available to watch on Netflix
Read More
Netflix's 'Mute' is another dud in red packaging: EW review

Alexander Skarsgård stars in airless sci-fi Mute: EW review

Paul Rudd and Justin Theroux seem to be in a totally different movie from everyone else on screen. And both movies are dull.
Read More
The strange connection between Duncan Jones' 'Mute' and Robert Altman's 'MASH'

The strange connection between Duncan Jones' Mute and Robert Altman's MASH

Paul Rudd and Justin Theroux star in the new science fiction film, available Feb. 23 on Netflix.
Read More
How David Bowie's Berlin period inspired Duncan Jones' sci-fi film 'Mute'

How David Bowie's Berlin period inspired Duncan Jones' sci-fi film Mute

Netflix movie stars Alexander Skarsgård, Paul Rudd, and Justin Theroux
Read More
Alexander Skarsgård and Paul Rudd are future foes in 'Mute' trailer

Alexander Skarsgård and Paul Rudd are future foes in Mute trailer

Latest film from 'Moon' and 'Warcraft' director Duncan Jones premieres on Netflix, Feb. 23
Read More
See Alexander Skarsgård in first look at Duncan Jones' 'Mute'

Alexander Skarsgård is a silent bartender in first look at Duncan Jones’ Mute

Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com