Hell-raisers: The Boys season 3 shakes up prestige TV with superhero debauchery
Hell-raisers:
The Boys
season 3 shakes up prestige TV with superhero debauchery
Just because they're Emmy nominated doesn't mean The Boys are pulling their punches. Here, the team dives into what might be "the most insane season of TV ever filmed."
Read More
Your guide to 2022's biggest tours
Your guide to 2022's biggest tours
From Billie Eilish and Bad Bunny to the Red Hot Chili Peppers and the Weeknd, here are all the artists who can't wait to get on the road again.
Read More
Ready for takeoff! We drank 3 rounds with the hotshot cast of Top Gun: Maverick
Ready for takeoff! We drank 3 rounds with the hotshot cast of
Top Gun: Maverick
The actors playing the next generation of pilots in the action sequel felt the need for lots of cocktails.
Read More
Murphy Brown
Murphy Brown
Murphy Brown
Most Recent
Murphy Brown (screen grab)CR: CBS
'Murphy Brown' episode focuses on reporter assault at Trump rally
Read More
Michael-Rapaport-Murphy-Brown2
Michael Rapaport admits he 'had no idea' what he was doing when he worked on
Murphy Brown
Read More
ew-1528-mb_271288233828392
Murphy Brown
reports for duty on this week's EW Fall TV Preview cover
Read More
Murphy Brown
Everything to know about the
Murphy Brown
revival
Read More
Murphy Brown
Murphy Brown
to tackle #MeToo, creator talks Leslie Moonves scandal
Read More
Candice Bergen As Murphy Brown
Murphy Brown
revival to take on
Fox & Friends
Read More
Tyne-Daly
Murphy Brown
revival adds Tyne Daly
Entertainment Weekly Hosts Celebration Honoring Nominees For The Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Murphy Brown
revival:
Limitless
star cast as Murphy's son
Murphy Brown
Murphy Brown
revival brings back Corky, Frank, and Miles
Murphy Brown
Murphy Brown
: 5 reasons the sitcom lasted 10 years
Candice Bergen As Murphy Brown
Murphy Brown
is returning with Candice Bergen to CBS
Image
John Hostetter dead: Murphy Brown actor dies at 69
Image
'Murphy Brown' creator Diane English looks back at series finale
On the Air
Murphy Brown
Talking with Robert Pastorelli
''Murphy Brown's'' rebuke
Dan Quayle complains about ''Murphy Brown''
All Murphy Brown
A chronology of controversial TV moments
June 05, 1992
Robin Thomas responds to Dan Quayle
June 05, 1992
EW spoofs a Dan Quayle memo to the President
June 05, 1992
Letters from our readers
June 05, 1992
Murphy Brown is a better parent than Dan Quayle
June 05, 1992
'Murphy Brown' interview
May 15, 1992
The design of ''Murphy Brown''
March 29, 1991
Murphy Brown
June 15, 1990
Murphy Brown
May 18, 1990
