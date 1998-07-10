Mulan

Most Recent

Ming-Na Wen on Disney's 'Mulan' remake: 'It's great to keep that legacy alive'

Ming-Na Wen on Disney's Mulan remake: 'It's great to keep that legacy alive'

Read More
'Mulan' director shares new behind-the-scenes photo from live-action film

Mulan director shares new behind-the-scenes photo from live-action film

Read More
'Mulan': The story behind 'I'll Make a Man Out of You' and its other hit songs

Mulan: The story behind 'I'll Make a Man Out of You' and its other hit songs

Read More
Disney's live-action 'Mulan' finds its star

Disney's live-action Mulan finds its star

Read More
Live-action 'Mulan' 'not currently intended' to be a musical

Live-action Mulan 'not currently intended' to be a musical

Read More
Disney's live-action 'Mulan' to be 'girls martial arts extravaganza,' director says

Disney's live-action Mulan to be 'girly martial arts extravaganza,' director says

Niki Caro 'can't wait' to get started.
Read More

More Mulan

Niki Caro to direct Disney's live-action 'Mulan' reboot

Niki Caro to direct Disney's live-action Mulan reboot

Read More
Ming-Na Wen reflects on 'Mulan,' Asian representation in Hollywood

Ming-Na Wen reflects on Mulan, Asian representation in Hollywood

'I feel so disheartened sometimes when these questions are still being asked 30 years later'
Read More
Disney’s live-action 'Mulan' gets a release date

Mulan reboot gets a release date

Read More
Disney eyes live-action 'Mulan' film

Disney developing live-action 'Mulan' film

Read More
Mulan

Mulan

Read More
Mulan

Mulan

Read More

All Mulan

'Mulan' machetes McDonalds

'Mulan' machetes McDonalds

Article // July 10, 1998
Read More
Mulan

Mulan

Article // June 19, 1998
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com