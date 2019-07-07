Top Navigation
What to Watch: Here are the TV shows your favorite celebrities are binge-watching
See what Sterling K. Brown, Olivia Munn, George R.R. Martin, and more couldn't stop watching
32 of the most shocking performances ever
Long before Madonna kissed Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, Jim Morrison was accused of exposing himself onstage — something Lenny Kravitz accidentally did decades later
Stars who almost played iconic movie roles
TV
Movies
Music
Books
Theater
Events
Awards
Home
Mulan (2020 movie)
Mulan (2020 movie)
Mulan (2020 movie)
Most Recent
Disney pushes 'Mulan' release to August amid coronavirus surge
Disney pushes
Mulan
release to August amid coronavirus surge
Disney pushes back 'Mulan,' 'New Mutants' release dates due to coronavirus
Disney pushes back
Mulan
,
New Mutants
due to coronavirus
First 'Mulan' reactions praise Disney's 'best live-action remake'
First
Mulan
reactions praise Disney's 'best live-action remake'
Film journalists (and a very excited Hayley Kiyoko) have weighed in on Niki Caro's remake.
Original 'Reflection' singer Christina Aguilera has recorded new material for live-action 'Mulan'
Original 'Reflection' singer Christina Aguilera has recorded new material for live-action
Mulan
'Mulan' battles her way into the Super Bowl with new live-action trailer
Mulan
battles her way into the Super Bowl with new live-action trailer
New action-packed 'Mulan' teaser will get you hyped for Super Bowl trailer
New action-packed
Mulan
teaser will get you hyped for Super Bowl trailer
More Mulan (2020 movie)
'Mulan' gets down to business in new trailer for Disney live-action adaptation
Mulan
gets down to business in new trailer for Disney live-action adaptation
Everything you should know about live-action 'Mulan' star Liu Yifei
Everything you should know about live-action
Mulan
star Liu Yifei
Although lesser known in the West, the actress has long been a popular face in China.
All Mulan (2020 movie)
Watch first teaser trailer for Disney's 'Mulan'
Yifei Liu is thrust into the fight of her life in first teaser trailer for Disney's
Mulan
Movies
July 07, 2019
