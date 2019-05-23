Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
EW.com
EW.com
TV
All TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
Recaps
What to Watch
Animated
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Family
Horror
Reality
Sci-fi
Thriller
Movies
All Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Movie Previews
Music
All Music
Music Reviews
What to Watch
All What to Watch
What to Watch Podcast Episodes
TV Reviews
Movie Reviews
BINGE
All BINGE
EW's Binge Podcast Episodes
Recaps
Survivor
This is Us
RuPaul's Drag Race
Stranger Things
The Boys
The Blacklist
The Walking Dead
Better Call Saul
The Awardist
All The Awardist
The Awardist Podcast Episodes
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Books
All Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
All Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
All Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Streaming
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Profile
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore EW.com
EW.com
EW.com
Search
Explore
Explore
Hell-raisers: The Boys season 3 shakes up prestige TV with superhero debauchery
Hell-raisers:
The Boys
season 3 shakes up prestige TV with superhero debauchery
Just because they're Emmy nominated doesn't mean The Boys are pulling their punches. Here, the team dives into what might be "the most insane season of TV ever filmed."
Read More
Your guide to 2022's biggest tours
Your guide to 2022's biggest tours
From Billie Eilish and Bad Bunny to the Red Hot Chili Peppers and the Weeknd, here are all the artists who can't wait to get on the road again.
Read More
Ready for takeoff! We drank 3 rounds with the hotshot cast of Top Gun: Maverick
Ready for takeoff! We drank 3 rounds with the hotshot cast of
Top Gun: Maverick
The actors playing the next generation of pilots in the action sequel felt the need for lots of cocktails.
Read More
TV
TV
See All TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
Recaps
What to Watch
Animated
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Family
Horror
Reality
Sci-fi
Thriller
Movies
Movies
See All Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Movie Previews
Music
Music
See All Music
Music Reviews
What to Watch
What to Watch
See All What to Watch
What to Watch Podcast Episodes
TV Reviews
Movie Reviews
BINGE
BINGE
See All BINGE
EW's Binge Podcast Episodes
Recaps
Survivor
This is Us
RuPaul's Drag Race
Stranger Things
The Boys
The Blacklist
The Walking Dead
Better Call Saul
The Awardist
The Awardist
See All The Awardist
The Awardist Podcast Episodes
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Books
Books
See All Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
Theater
See All Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Events
See All Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Streaming
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Profile
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Home
Mr. Robot
Mr. Robot
Share
Mr. Robot
Most Recent
mr-robot
Mr. Robot
series finale recap: The real Elliot Alderson
Read More
mr-robot
Mr. Robot
recap: A man's vanishing from his own sight
Read More
mr-robot
Mr. Robot
recap: Darlene's search for peace
Read More
mr-robot
Mr. Robot
recap: Rise up
Read More
mr-robot
Mr. Robot
recap: An Odyssey of the Self
Read More
Mr. Robot
Mr. Robot
recap: A reckoning with the past
Elliot's world crumbles
Read More
Advertisement
More Mr. Robot
mr-robot
Mr. Robot
recap: With his back against the wall, Elliot crosses an unthinkable line
Mr. Robot
Here's how — and why —
Mr. Robot
pulled off that almost dialogue-free episode
Plus, creator/director Sam Esmail explains why they picked Meghan Trainor's "All About That Bass" as the episode's unofficial anthem.
Mr. Robot
Mr. Robot
recap: Pulling off a daring, wordless heist
mr-robot
Mr. Robot
recap: Tyrell's last stand
mr-robot
Mr. Robot
recap: Elliot is on the path towards healing
mr-robot
Mr. Robot
recap: Elliot recruits an old foe in his fight against Whiterose
MR. ROBOT
Mr. Robot
season premiere victim speaks out: 'It felt good that I was dead'
MR. ROBOT
Mr. Robot
premiere recap: Welcome back, Mr. Alderson
MR. ROBOT
Mr. Robot
creator Sam Esmail previews the 'sentimental, reflective' final season
Mr. Robot
It's time for a new narrator in sneak peek from
Mr. Robot
final season
Mr-Robot
It's a bloody Christmas in the first trailer for
Mr. Robot
's final season
Mr-Robot
See Rami Malek in first sneak peek from
Mr. Robot
final season: 'Was it all worth it?'
All Mr. Robot
Mr. Robot - Season 3
See the first look at the final season of
Mr. Robot
TV
//
May 23, 2019
Mr. Robot - Season 3
Mr. Robot
finale recap: 'Eps3.9_shutdown-r'
Recaps
//
December 13, 2017
Mr. Robot - Season 3
Mr. Robot
creator breaks down the finale, that Angela twist, and teases season 4
TV
//
December 13, 2017
Mr. Robot - Season 3
Mr. Robot
renewed for season 4
TV
//
December 13, 2017
Mr. Robot - Season 3
Mr. Robot
: Grace Gummer reacts to Dom's surprising night, teases 'unexpected' finale
TV
//
December 06, 2017
Mr. Robot - Season 3
Mr. Robot
recap: 'Eps3.8_stage3.torrent'
Recaps
//
December 06, 2017
Mr. Robot - Season 3
Mr. Robot
recap: 'Eps3.7_dont-delete-me.ko'
Recaps
//
November 29, 2017
Mr. Robot - Season 3
Mr. Robot
recap: 'Eps3.6_fredrick&tanya.chk'
Recaps
//
November 22, 2017
Mr. Robot - Season 3
Mr. Robot
recap: 'Eps3.5_kill-process.inc'
Recaps
//
November 15, 2017
Mr. Robot - Season 3
The anti-realistic wonder of
Mr. Robot
's single-take episode
TV
//
November 08, 2017
Mrrobot
How
Mr. Robot
pulled off its insane long-take episode
TV
//
November 08, 2017
Mr. Robot - Season 3
Mr. Robot
recap: 'Eps3.4_runtime-error.r00'
Recaps
//
November 08, 2017
Mr. Robot - Season 3
Mr. Robot
recap: 'Eps3.3_metadata.par2'
Recaps
//
November 01, 2017
Mr. Robot - Season 3
Mr. Robot
recap: 'Eps3.2_1egacy.so'
Recaps
//
October 25, 2017
Mr. Robot - Season 3
Mr. Robot
actor had fun filming character's death
TV
//
October 18, 2017
Mr. Robot - Season 3
Mr. Robot
recap: 'Eps3.1_undo.gz'
Recaps
//
October 18, 2017
Mr. Robot - Season 3
Mr. Robot
creator on how 'unprincipled and unfit' Trump figures into new season
TV
//
October 11, 2017
Mr. Robot - Season 3
Mr. Robot
premiere recap: 'Eps3.0power-saver-mode.h'
Recaps
//
October 11, 2017
watermark-for-WP_2017
Mr. Robot
: Watch the beginning of season 3 right now
TV
//
October 10, 2017
Mr. Robot - Season 3
Mr. Robot
season 3 clip teases game changer
TV
//
September 13, 2017
watermark-for-WP_2017
Mr. Robot
image teases a bloody return
TV
//
September 10, 2017
Mr. Robot - Season 2
Mr. Robot
: Elliot pieces together his own shooting in season 3 trailer
TV
//
August 30, 2017
Mr. Robot - Season 3
Mr. Robot
unveils season 3 trailer and premiere date
TV
//
August 04, 2017
Mr. Robot - Season 3
Mr. Robot
: Get your first look at Elliot in season 3
TV
//
July 17, 2017
Mr. Robot
Mr. Robot
gets the Funko figure treatment
TV
//
April 03, 2017
Load More
Mr. Robot
Advertisement
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
EW.com
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://ew.com
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.