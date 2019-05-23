Mr. Robot

Mr. Robot series finale recap: The real Elliot Alderson
Mr. Robot recap: A man's vanishing from his own sight
Mr. Robot recap: Darlene's search for peace
Mr. Robot recap: Rise up
Mr. Robot recap: An Odyssey of the Self
Mr. Robot recap: A reckoning with the past
Elliot's world crumbles
Mr. Robot recap: With his back against the wall, Elliot crosses an unthinkable line
Here's how — and why — Mr. Robot pulled off that almost dialogue-free episode
Plus, creator/director Sam Esmail explains why they picked Meghan Trainor's "All About That Bass" as the episode's unofficial anthem.
Mr. Robot recap: Pulling off a daring, wordless heist
Mr. Robot recap: Tyrell's last stand
Mr. Robot recap: Elliot is on the path towards healing
Mr. Robot recap: Elliot recruits an old foe in his fight against Whiterose
Mr. Robot season premiere victim speaks out: 'It felt good that I was dead'

See the first look at the final season of Mr. Robot
TV // May 23, 2019
Mr. Robot finale recap: 'Eps3.9_shutdown-r'
Recaps // December 13, 2017
Mr. Robot creator breaks down the finale, that Angela twist, and teases season 4
TV // December 13, 2017
Mr. Robot renewed for season 4
TV // December 13, 2017
Mr. Robot: Grace Gummer reacts to Dom's surprising night, teases 'unexpected' finale
TV // December 06, 2017
Mr. Robot recap: 'Eps3.8_stage3.torrent'
Recaps // December 06, 2017
Mr. Robot recap: 'Eps3.7_dont-delete-me.ko'
Recaps // November 29, 2017
Mr. Robot recap: 'Eps3.6_fredrick&tanya.chk'
Recaps // November 22, 2017
Mr. Robot recap: 'Eps3.5_kill-process.inc'
Recaps // November 15, 2017
The anti-realistic wonder of Mr. Robot's single-take episode
TV // November 08, 2017
How Mr. Robot pulled off its insane long-take episode
TV // November 08, 2017
Mr. Robot recap: 'Eps3.4_runtime-error.r00'
Recaps // November 08, 2017
Mr. Robot recap: 'Eps3.3_metadata.par2'
Recaps // November 01, 2017
Mr. Robot recap: 'Eps3.2_1egacy.so'
Recaps // October 25, 2017
Mr. Robot actor had fun filming character's death
TV // October 18, 2017
Mr. Robot recap: 'Eps3.1_undo.gz'
Recaps // October 18, 2017
Mr. Robot creator on how 'unprincipled and unfit' Trump figures into new season
TV // October 11, 2017
Mr. Robot premiere recap: 'Eps3.0power-saver-mode.h'
Recaps // October 11, 2017
Mr. Robot: Watch the beginning of season 3 right now
TV // October 10, 2017
Mr. Robot season 3 clip teases game changer
TV // September 13, 2017
Mr. Robot image teases a bloody return
TV // September 10, 2017
Mr. Robot: Elliot pieces together his own shooting in season 3 trailer
TV // August 30, 2017
Mr. Robot unveils season 3 trailer and premiere date
TV // August 04, 2017
Mr. Robot: Get your first look at Elliot in season 3
TV // July 17, 2017
Mr. Robot gets the Funko figure treatment
TV // April 03, 2017
