Explore
Hell-raisers: The Boys season 3 shakes up prestige TV with superhero debauchery
Hell-raisers:
The Boys
season 3 shakes up prestige TV with superhero debauchery
Just because they're Emmy nominated doesn't mean The Boys are pulling their punches. Here, the team dives into what might be "the most insane season of TV ever filmed."
Read More
Your guide to 2022's biggest tours
Your guide to 2022's biggest tours
From Billie Eilish and Bad Bunny to the Red Hot Chili Peppers and the Weeknd, here are all the artists who can't wait to get on the road again.
Read More
Ready for takeoff! We drank 3 rounds with the hotshot cast of Top Gun: Maverick
Ready for takeoff! We drank 3 rounds with the hotshot cast of
Top Gun: Maverick
The actors playing the next generation of pilots in the action sequel felt the need for lots of cocktails.
Read More
Most Recent
Mortal Kombat
Director Paul W.S. Anderson on how
Mortal Kombat
broke the video-game movie curse
The martial-arts fantasy film marks its 25th anniversary.
Read More
TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 10: Jessica McNamee attends the "Battle of the Sexes" premiere during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival at Ryerson Theatre on September 10, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by GP Images/WireImage) Mortal Kombat 11 Sonya Blade CR: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
Mortal Kombat
casts Sonya Blade, Kano, and new mystery lead
Read More
Ludi Lin; Mortal Kombat 11
Mortal Kombat
finds its Liu Kang in Ludi Lin — plus three others cast
Read More
Mortal Kombat 11
Mortal Kombat
screenwriter says reboot will feature fatalities for the first time
Read More
UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - MAY 21: Actor Joe Taslim attends the premiere of 'Fast & Furious 6' at Universal CityWalk on May 21, 2013 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Barry King/FilmMagic) Mortal Kombat 11 Sub-Zero CR: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
Mortal Kombat
movie with James Wan finds its Sub-Zero
Read More
Image
Mortal Kombat
reboot targets Simon McQuoid as director
Australian helmer has a background in commercials
Read More
Image
Mortal Kombat 3
: A definitive player ranking, 20 years later
No Scorpions allowed. Cyborg ninjas welcome.
Image
Mortal Kombat X
story trailer jumps to the future, introduces a new generation of fighters
Image
Marshawn Lynch, Rob Gronkowski lose their minds over 'Mortal Kombat'
Image
Kitana and Kung Lao return to fight in
Mortal Kombat X
trailer
Static Shock
Warner Bros. orders 'Static Shock,' others for digital series slate
Mortal Kombat
New
Mortal Kombat
coming in 2015: Watch the gruesome trailer
Ridley Scott
Ridley Scott partners with Machinima for web series
'Mortal Kombat: Legacy II' trailer: Liu Kang enters -- VIDEO
Mortal Kombat
Mortal Kombat
Videogames into print
Plays of Future Past
Movie Review: 'Mortal Kombat'
Article
//
September 15, 1995
Image
Mortal Kombat
Article
//
September 08, 1995
In the Works: Indiana Jones 4?
Article
//
October 22, 1993
Mutant League Football;Mortal Kombat;T2: The Arcade Game
Article
//
October 08, 1993
