Mortal Kombat

Most Recent

Director Paul W.S. Anderson on how Mortal Kombat broke the video-game movie curse
The martial-arts fantasy film marks its 25th anniversary.
Mortal Kombat casts Sonya Blade, Kano, and new mystery lead
Mortal Kombat finds its Liu Kang in Ludi Lin — plus three others cast
Mortal Kombat screenwriter says reboot will feature fatalities for the first time
Mortal Kombat movie with James Wan finds its Sub-Zero
Mortal Kombat reboot targets Simon McQuoid as director
Australian helmer has a background in commercials
Advertisement

More Mortal Kombat

Mortal Kombat 3: A definitive player ranking, 20 years later
No Scorpions allowed. Cyborg ninjas welcome.
Mortal Kombat X story trailer jumps to the future, introduces a new generation of fighters
Marshawn Lynch, Rob Gronkowski lose their minds over 'Mortal Kombat'
Kitana and Kung Lao return to fight in Mortal Kombat X trailer
Warner Bros. orders 'Static Shock,' others for digital series slate
New Mortal Kombat coming in 2015: Watch the gruesome trailer
Ridley Scott partners with Machinima for web series

All Mortal Kombat

Movie Review: 'Mortal Kombat'
Article // September 15, 1995
Mortal Kombat
Article // September 08, 1995
In the Works: Indiana Jones 4?
Article // October 22, 1993
Mutant League Football;Mortal Kombat;T2: The Arcade Game
Article // October 08, 1993
Advertisement
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com