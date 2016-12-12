Skip to content
Home
Moonlight
Moonlight
Moonlight
Most Recent
3way
Moonlight
,
Lady Bird
, and more A24 Films now available to watch for free on Kanopy
Read More
2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards - Show
MTV Movie & TV Awards 2017:
Moonlight
wins Best Kiss
Read More
Moonlight-Transparent
Moonlight
,
Transparent
among film, TV winners at GLAAD Media Awards
Read More
89th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Moonlight
Oscar winner Tarell Alvin McCraney explains AIDS ribbon tribute
Read More
Moonlight
Moonlight
expanding to widest release yet after Best Picture win
Read More
barry-jenkins
Moonlight
director Barry Jenkins reflects on the Oscars the morning after its big win
'I think I'm still processing it... but it's wonderful,' he told EW
Read More
More Moonlight
Oscar Nominee Moonlight
GLAAD celebrates
Moonlight
as the first LGBTQ film to win Best Picture
US-OSCARS-SHOW
Moonlight
wins Best Adapted Screenplay at the Oscars
89th Annual Academy Awards - Show
Mahershala Ali is the first Muslim actor to win an Oscar
89th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Oscars 2017:
Moonlight
cast dabs on the red carpet
2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Show
Spirit Awards 2017 winners: See the full list
Moonlight
Moonlight
writer-director shares secrets from the most suspenseful scene
Oscar Nominee Moonlight
Moonlight
wins USC Scripter Award for adapted screenplay
Mahershala Ali
SAG Awards 2017: Mahershala Ali gives powerful speech on acceptance while accepting
Moonlight
prize
The 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Show
Golden Globes 2017:
Moonlight
wins best picture drama
trevante-rhodes
The Predator
snags
Moonlight
standout Trevante Rhodes
ALL CROPS: Ashton Sanders video screen grab
Ashton Sanders' personal struggle with bullying helped make Moonlight magic
ALL CROPS: Moonlight (2016) Alex R. Hibbert (L) and Mahershala Ali
Golden Globes 2017: Mahershala Ali reacts to Moonlight nomination
All Moonlight
ALL CROPS: 629258704 Naomie Harris arrives at The 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 11, 2016 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)
Golden Globes 2017: Naomie Harris on Moonlight nomination
Golden Globes
//
December 12, 2016
ALL CROPS: Moonlight (2016) Alex R. Hibbert (L) and Mahershala Ali
Critics Choice Awards 2016: Moonlight's Mahershala Ali wins best supporting actor
Article
//
December 12, 2016
ALL CROPS: 629194944 Janelle Monae, Naomie Harris, Alex R. Hibbert, Ashton Sanders, and Mahershala Ali accept Best Acting Ensemble for 'Moonlight' onstage during the The 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 11, 2016 in Santa Mon
Critics Choice Awards 2016: Moonlight wins best acting ensemble
Article
//
December 12, 2016
ALL CROPS: Moonlight (2016) Alex R. Hibbert (L) and Mahershala Ali
Barry Jenkins deconstructs the swimming lesson scene from 'Moonlight'
Article
//
December 06, 2016
ALL CROPS: Moonlight (2016) Alex R. Hibbert (L) and Mahershala Ali
2016 Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards: See the full list of winners
Article
//
December 04, 2016
Image
Gotham Awards 2016: Moonlight dominates with four prizes
Article
//
November 29, 2016
Image
Moonlight: See Janelle Monáe, Ashton Sanders in exclusive clip
Article
//
November 03, 2016
Image
Moonlight: Ashton Sanders shines in Oscar darling drama
Article
//
October 27, 2016
Image
Moonlight: Mahershala Ali on why the movie matters
Article
//
October 20, 2016
Image
Moonlight: EW review
Article
//
October 20, 2016
Image
Moonlight movie reviews: Barry Jenkins directs one of the year's best-reviewed films
Article
//
October 20, 2016
Image
Moonlight director Barry Jenkins talks filming sex scenes
Article
//
October 05, 2016
Image
Moonlight trailer: Mahershala Ali, Janelle Monáe star in indie drama
Article
//
August 11, 2016
Image
American Honey release date set for Andrea Arnold's Cannes drama
Article
//
June 29, 2016
Ariana Grande, “Just a Little Bit of Your Heart”
Ariana Grande reveals title of next album
Article
//
June 01, 2015
''Moonlight'' fans launch blood drive campaign
Article
//
April 02, 2008
''Moonlight'' vs. ''Moonlighting''
Article
//
October 05, 2007
Moonlight
Article
//
December 22, 1995
