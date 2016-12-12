Moonlight

Moonlight, Lady Bird, and more A24 Films now available to watch for free on Kanopy
MTV Movie & TV Awards 2017: Moonlight wins Best Kiss
Moonlight, Transparent among film, TV winners at GLAAD Media Awards
Moonlight Oscar winner Tarell Alvin McCraney explains AIDS ribbon tribute
Moonlight expanding to widest release yet after Best Picture win
Moonlight director Barry Jenkins reflects on the Oscars the morning after its big win
'I think I'm still processing it... but it's wonderful,' he told EW
GLAAD celebrates Moonlight as the first LGBTQ film to win Best Picture
Moonlight wins Best Adapted Screenplay at the Oscars
Mahershala Ali is the first Muslim actor to win an Oscar
Oscars 2017: Moonlight cast dabs on the red carpet
Spirit Awards 2017 winners: See the full list
Moonlight writer-director shares secrets from the most suspenseful scene
Moonlight wins USC Scripter Award for adapted screenplay

Golden Globes 2017: Naomie Harris on Moonlight nomination
Golden Globes // December 12, 2016
Critics Choice Awards 2016: Moonlight's Mahershala Ali wins best supporting actor
Article // December 12, 2016
Critics Choice Awards 2016: Moonlight wins best acting ensemble
Article // December 12, 2016
Barry Jenkins deconstructs the swimming lesson scene from 'Moonlight'
Article // December 06, 2016
2016 Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards: See the full list of winners
Article // December 04, 2016
Gotham Awards 2016: Moonlight dominates with four prizes
Article // November 29, 2016
Moonlight: See Janelle Monáe, Ashton Sanders in exclusive clip
Article // November 03, 2016
Moonlight: Ashton Sanders shines in Oscar darling drama
Article // October 27, 2016
Moonlight: Mahershala Ali on why the movie matters
Article // October 20, 2016
Moonlight: EW review
Article // October 20, 2016
Moonlight movie reviews: Barry Jenkins directs one of the year's best-reviewed films
Article // October 20, 2016
Moonlight director Barry Jenkins talks filming sex scenes
Article // October 05, 2016
Moonlight trailer: Mahershala Ali, Janelle Monáe star in indie drama
Article // August 11, 2016
American Honey release date set for Andrea Arnold's Cannes drama
Article // June 29, 2016
''Moonlight'' fans launch blood drive campaign
Article // April 02, 2008
''Moonlight'' vs. ''Moonlighting''
Article // October 05, 2007
Moonlight
Article // December 22, 1995
