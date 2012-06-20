Monsters University

Most Recent

Disney to showcase new Pixar short 'Party Central' ahead of 'Muppets'

Disney to showcase new Pixar short 'Party Central' ahead of 'Muppets'

Read More
'Monsters U': See the 4th-grade Mike/Sulley meeting that never happened

'Monsters U': See the 4th-grade Mike/Sulley meeting that never happened

Read More
'Monsters University' behind the scenes: Making of the Scare Games

'Monsters University' behind the scenes: Making of the Scare Games

Read More
'Monsters University': Pixar reveals Easter eggs and in-jokes

'Monsters University': Pixar reveals Easter eggs and in-jokes

Read More
Monsters University Movie

Monsters University Movie

''Anyone who's seen 'Revenge of the Nerds' knows the zeroes become heroes. That doesn't make the journey any less hilarious or heartwarming.''
Read More
'Monsters University' with John Goodman

'Monsters University' with John Goodman

Read More

More Monsters University

On the scene at the 'Monsters University' premiere with Billy Crystal, Sean Hayes, and more

On the scene at the 'Monsters University' premiere with Billy Crystal, Sean Hayes, and more

Read More
'Monsters University': New clip shows Mike and Sulley's frat brothers

'Monsters University': New clip shows Mike and Sulley's frat brothers

Read More
'Monsters University' final trailer: See baby Mike Wazowski

'Monsters University' final trailer: See baby Mike Wazowski

Read More
Disneyland and other parks to stay open for 24 hours on one day in May

Disneyland and other parks to stay open for 24 hours on one day in May

Read More
'Monsters University' UK trailer

'Monsters University' UK trailer

Read More
Pixar's 'Monsters University': Nathan Fillion, more join voice cast

Pixar's 'Monsters University': Nathan Fillion, more join voice cast

Read More

Monsters University

Opens June 21

All Monsters University

'Monsters University' debuts four new trailers

'Monsters University' debuts four new trailers

Article // June 20, 2012
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com