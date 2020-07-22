Monster Trucks

Most Recent

Critical Mass: 'Monster Trucks' crashes, holdovers thrive

Critical Mass: Monster Trucks crashes, holdovers thrive

Read More
'Monster Trucks': EW review

Monster Trucks: EW review

Paramount's long-gestated sci-fi romp finally hits screens.
Read More
New 'Monster Trucks' trailer teases a wild, tentacle-fueled ride

Monster Trucks trailer: creature feature teaser promises wild ride

Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com