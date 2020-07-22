Mona Lisa Smile

Most Recent

Ensemble chick flicks: ''Mona Lisa Smile''

Ensemble chick flicks: ''Mona Lisa Smile''

Check out these estrogen-heavy feel-good films on DVD
Read More
Mona Lisa Smile

Mona Lisa Smile

Read More
''Return of the King'' will top the box office

''Return of the King'' will top the box office

Despite new films from box office heavyweights Julia Roberts and Tom Cruise, ''Rings'' will rule
Read More
Mona Lisa Smile

Mona Lisa Smile

Read More
''Mona Lisa Smile'' is one of the 10 holiday movies we can't wait to see

''Mona Lisa Smile'' is one of the 10 holiday movies we can't wait to see

We count down the most promising films in a holiday season packed with goofy slapstick, big-budget spectacle, and Oscar-courting drama
Read More
Julia Roberts on being the old lady of ''Mona Lisa''

Julia Roberts on being the old lady of ''Mona Lisa''

The newlywed Oscar winner tells how she's learned to juggle career and love -- and what it was like working with the next crop of ingenues
Read More

More Mona Lisa Smile

Mona Lisa Smile

Mona Lisa Smile

Read More
Finish Line

Finish Line

Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com