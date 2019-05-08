Modern Family

Parents just don't understand… and neither do kids or spouses in this hit ensemble comedy

All 11 seasons of Modern Family heading to Hulu and Peacock
Ty Burrell pays tribute to Fred Willard, the comedy legend who 'defied gravity'
Burrell explains the massive impact that Willard had on him while they worked together on Back to You and Modern Family.
WTF? The origins of Modern Family's most famous punchline might make you LOL
On the 11th anniversary of the legendary sitcom's premiere, find out which famous actor not named Ty Burrell came up with the biggest laugh of the episode.
Modern Family exclusive book excerpt: How Ty Burrell became one of TV's most beloved dads
An exclusive excerpt from a new book on 'Modern Family' tells the story of how it took months for the actor to land the role of Phil Dunphy, a part that was written for him.
Modern Family's series finale is a feel-good farewell to a comedy pioneer: Review
ABC's long-running, Emmy-winning family comedy signed off with a finale that was equal parts funny and heartfelt.
Modern Family co-creator breaks down the emotional series finale
"A good ending actually needs to be a good beginning," says Christopher Lloyd.
Modern Family star Ty Burrell teases the big goodbye and the 'beautiful torture' of filming it
The two-time Emmy winner also revealed that filming the finale was like "being at a wedding and a funeral at the same time."
Watch Jimmy Kimmel send Modern Family kids on wild virtual scavenger hunt
Modern Family first look: Watch Cam try to top Lion King entrance for adopted son
ABC to air Modern Family documentary before series finale
Modern Family's beloved French bulldog dies after filming series finale: Report
Ed O'Neill thought this Modern Family star would have to be 'sedated' on last day filming
Modern Family stars celebrate final day of filming

Modern Family finale: Sarah Hyland, co-creator break down Haley's birth episode
TV // May 08, 2019
Modern Family co-creator breaks down Haley's wedding surprise, teases birth episode
TV // April 10, 2019
Modern Family: See the first look at Haley's wedding — or not?
TV // April 05, 2019
Haley comes to the rescue in exclusive clips from Julie Bowen's Modern Family directorial debut
TV // February 27, 2019
Modern Family to end with 11th season
TV // February 05, 2019
Modern Family reveals pregnancy twist
TV // November 08, 2018
Modern Family creator teases Phil as Russian spy, July 4th misfires, someone's death
TV // September 26, 2018
Watch Ellen DeGeneres give the cast of Modern Family a scare
TV // September 25, 2018
Modern Family creator warns that a 'significant' character will die this season
TV // September 13, 2018
Modern Family Emmys streak ends with best comedy series snub
Emmys // July 12, 2018
Modern Family stars express support for Parkland students, 'common-sense gun laws' in video
TV // March 08, 2018
Mira Sorvino to guest on Modern Family
TV // January 03, 2018
Coldplay's Chris Martin to guest on Modern Family
TV // November 14, 2017
Modern Family: Ty Burrell teases season 9's 'adventurous' premiere
TV // September 27, 2017
Modern Family's Sofia Vergara is TV's highest paid actress yet again
TV // September 26, 2017
Modern Family cutie Jeremy Maguire sports scene-stealing Emmys cape
Emmys // September 17, 2017
Modern Family kids strike it rich with raises
TV // July 24, 2017
Modern Family's Sarah Hyland opens up about her health and body image
News // May 24, 2017
Modern Family renewed for two seasons
TV // May 10, 2017
All the times Ariel Winter has shut down body shamers
News // May 05, 2017
Julie Bowen says supporting Baby2Baby was 'a no-brainer'
TV // February 22, 2017
Modern Family's Sarah Hyland skipping the SAG Awards due to health
SAG Awards // January 29, 2017
Modern Family casts Victor Garber as celebrity chef
TV // January 07, 2017
Modern Family: NBA vets Charles Barkley and DeAndre Jordan to guest
Article // December 02, 2016
Modern Family recap: Season 8, Episode 7
Article // November 17, 2016
