MODERN FAMILY - "A Year of Birthdays" - As the birth of Haley and Dylan's twins approaches, we take a look back at how each family member celebrated their birthdays this past year on the season finale of "Modern Family," WEDNESDAY, MAY 8 (9:00-9:31 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network (ABC/Kelsey McNeal) REID EWING, JULIE BOWEN, SARAH HYLAND, TY BURRELL