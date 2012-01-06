Mission: Impossible

Most Recent

Mission: Impossible 7 filming halted over positive COVID-19 test months after Tom Cruise rant
"We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf---ers! I don't ever want to see it again," the action star was heard saying in leaked audio that caught him yelling at crew members over breaking COVID-19 safety protocols.
25 years later, Mission: Impossible has a crucial subversive lesson for every franchise
Tom Cruise stars, but Jon Voight is the brisk thriller's monstrous soul.
Tom Cruise says iconic Mission: Impossible vault scene nearly didn't happen because stunt was too hard
Mission: Impossible 7 halts production in Italy due to threat of coronavirus
Hayley Atwell cast in new Mission: Impossible film opposite Tom Cruise
Writer-director Christopher McQuarrie teased the new cast addition on Instagram.
Next two Mission: Impossible sequels set dates for 2021 and 2022
Advertisement

More Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible - Fallout reveals Tom Cruise's death-defying aerial stunt
Mission: Impossible - Fallout trailer drops during Super Bowl
Mission: Impossible - Fallout poster dangles Tom Cruise from a chopper
Tom Cruise talks Mission: Impossible 6 injury: 'It's still broken, but I'm doing well'
Tom Cruise reveals official title for Mission: Impossible 6
Mission: Impossible 6: Christopher McQuarrie to write, direct, and produce
Ranking Tom Cruise's craziest Mission: Impossible stunts

All Mission: Impossible

'Harry Potter' wins 2011 Golden Tomato award
Article // January 06, 2012
'Mission: Impossible -- Ghost Protocol' the franchise's best?
Article // December 26, 2011
'Mission: Impossible -- Ghost Protocol' action sequences
Article // December 16, 2011
Jeremy Renner and Noomi Rapace as Hansel and Gretel? Not so fast...
Article // September 09, 2010
Paula Patton joins Tom Cruise in the new 'Mission: Impossible' movie. Let's write her first scene!
Article // September 01, 2010
'Mission: Impossible IV': Tom Cruise says Brad Bird is directing. Thoughts?
Article // May 07, 2010
'Mission: Impossible IV': Why Brad Bird should direct it
Article // March 26, 2010
Mail from our readers
Article // June 23, 2000
Choice Reruns
Article // June 12, 1998
Resurrecting 'Mission: Impossible'
Article // November 15, 1996
Lalo Schifrin's 'Mission: Impossible' remains as catchy as ever
Article // June 07, 1996
Vampire's Kiss
Article // June 07, 1996
Tracking down Tom's glasses might be ''Impossible''
Article // June 07, 1996
''Mission: Impossible'' plot leaves many viewers confused
Article // June 07, 1996
Moviegoer's guide to all things ''Impossible''
Article // June 07, 1996
Mission: Impossible
Article // May 31, 1996
Music From and Inspired By 'Mission: Impossible'
Article // May 24, 1996
Tom Cruise's next movie mission
Article // December 16, 1994
Unusual TV Fan Clubs
Article // October 15, 1993
Advertisement
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com