EW.com
EW.com
Hell-raisers: The Boys season 3 shakes up prestige TV with superhero debauchery
Hell-raisers:
The Boys
season 3 shakes up prestige TV with superhero debauchery
Just because they're Emmy nominated doesn't mean The Boys are pulling their punches. Here, the team dives into what might be "the most insane season of TV ever filmed."
Read More
Your guide to 2022's biggest tours
Your guide to 2022's biggest tours
From Billie Eilish and Bad Bunny to the Red Hot Chili Peppers and the Weeknd, here are all the artists who can't wait to get on the road again.
Read More
Ready for takeoff! We drank 3 rounds with the hotshot cast of Top Gun: Maverick
Ready for takeoff! We drank 3 rounds with the hotshot cast of
Top Gun: Maverick
The actors playing the next generation of pilots in the action sequel felt the need for lots of cocktails.
Read More
Follow Us
Home
Mindhunter
Mindhunter
Mindhunter
Most Recent
MINDHUNTER
Mindhunter
season 3 uncertain, David Fincher 'may revisit' Netflix series in the future
Read More
Charles Manson 60 Minutes Australia Interview https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JbW0agGFv88 CR: 60 Minutes Australia/YouTube MINDHUNTER Season 2 Damon Herriman as Charles Manson CR: Netflix
See how
Mindhunter
actor compares to the real Charles Manson in creepy side-by-side video
Read More
Mindhunter
The true connection between
Mindhunter
and
The Exorcist
'Mindhunter' season 2 links the Son of Sam murders to 'The Exorcist,' but the connection between another killer and the horror classic is much more shocking.
Read More
Mindhunter; Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Manson speaks:
Mindhunter
actor on playing the cult leader again in
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Read More
Mindhunter Season 2 (screen grab) CR: Netflix WICHITA, KS - AUGUST 17: Confessed serial killer Dennis Rader, known as BTK, listens to testimony in the sentening phase of his trial in Sedgwick County Court August 17, 2005 in Wichita, Kansas. Rader, of Park City, Kansas, has pleaded guilty to 10 counts of murder for killings which spanned three decades. (Photo by Bo Rader-Pool/Getty Images)
What to know about
Mindhunter
season 2's infamous serial killers
Read More
MH_201B_0054947R
Mindhunter
season 2: A true-crime companion guide to podcasts, books, and more
Read More
More Mindhunter
MH_206_0076442R
Mindhunter
season 2 trailer delves into the Atlanta Child Murders
Mindhunter - Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany
Everything you need to remember about
Mindhunter
before watching season 2
MINDHUNTER | Season 2 | Official Teaser (screen grab) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wIazdDw4tao CR: Netflix
First teaser trailer for
Mindhunter
season 2 includes glimpses of Charles Manson and Son of Sam
MH_201B_0034031R
Everything we know about
Mindhunter
season 2 so far
MH_205_0031403R
Mindhunter
season 2 first look: Jonathan Groff returns in new images
049_Mindhunter_102_unit_11766R4
Mindhunter
season 2 premiere date set, Jonathan Groff will hunt more minds this August
Mindhunter
Mindhunter
rings in Christmas with Ed Kemper eating an egg salad sandwich
391_Mindhunter_103_Unit_04270R2
2017's Biggest Breakouts: Meet
Mindhunter
's Cameron Britton
049_Mindhunter_102_unit_11766R4
Mindhunter
officially renewed for season 2 on Netflix
Bingeworthy logo
What to binge-watch over Thanksgiving weekend
391_Mindhunter_103_Unit_04270R2
Mindhunter
is a freaky, captivating, 'super binge'
049_Mindhunter_102_unit_11766R4
Mindhunter
season 1 binge recap
All Mindhunter
Mindhunter - Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany
With
Mindhunter
, David Fincher leisurely investigates the birth of evil: EW review
TV
//
October 13, 2017
327_Mindhunter_101_Unit_15963R7
Mindhunter
stars talk David Fincher's new Netflix serial killer series
TV
//
October 13, 2017
049_Mindhunter_102_unit_11766R4
Jonathan Groff pushes boundaries in intense
Mindhunter
trailer
TV
//
October 09, 2017
mindhunter
MINDHUNTER:
Jonathan Groff comes face to face with a killer in new teaser
TV
//
August 30, 2017
049_Mindhunter_102_unit_11766R4
MINDHUNTER
: Jonathan Groff investigates serial killers in brooding trailer
TV
//
August 01, 2017
mindhunter
Mindhunter
trailer: David Fincher returns to Netflix with new drama
TV
//
March 01, 2017
