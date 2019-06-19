Midsommar (2019 Movie)

Skip to content
Most Recent
Martin Scorsese, Midsommar
Exclusive: Read Martin Scorsese's introduction to Ari Aster's
Midsommar
Read More
Ariana Grande, Midsommar
Behold the May (or June?) Queen: Ariana Grande had a
Midsommar
-themed birthday
Read More
Ariana Grande, Midsommar, Halsey
Who's the next May Queen? Ariana Grande and Halsey both want that
Midsommar
gown
Florence Pugh's May Queen gown is going up for auction and these pop stars want it.
Read More
MIDSOMMAR
Midsommar
director's cut to traumatize select theaters this weekend
Read More
MIDSOMMAR
Scary Movies XII trailer teases
Midsommar
director's cut, Bill Skarsgard's
Villains
Read More
Midsommar & Wet Hot Summer
Midsommar
meets
Wet Hot American Summer
in fake trailer
Read More
Midsommar (screen grab) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MNz9nkQYag4 CR: A24
A24 turns the
Midsommar
bear in a cage into the next hot toy craze
'It's a bear.' 'It's a bear.' 'It's a bear in a cage!'
Midsommar
Midsommar
star wasn't sure director could actually complete horror film
SPIDER-MAN: ™ FAR FROM HOME
'Spider-Man: Far From Home' swings to massive $185 million Fourth of July weekend
MIDSOMMAR
Midsommar
star weighs in on horror film's divisive ending
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: Ari Aster attends the premiere of A24's "Midsommar" at ArcLight Hollywood on June 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Midsommar
director talks unforgettable ending of horror film
Jack Reynor Midsommar CR: Merie Weismiller Wallace/A24
Midsommar
star Jack Reynor reveals the one scene that made him feel 'really vulnerable'
MIDSOMMAR
Midsommar
star got 'hammered' after wrapping horror movie
MIDSOMMAR
Midsommar
star William Jackson Harper talks 'tough' horror movie shoot
Midsommar Jack Reynor, Florence Pugh, William Jackson Harper, Vilhelm Blomgren Photo by Gabor Kotschy, Courtesy of A24
Midsommar
cast sat in stunned silence after first viewing of horror film
Midsommar Vilhelm Blomgren CR: Gabor Kotschy/A24
Midsommar
actor had to walk through woods as part of unusual audition process
MIDSOMMAR
Spooky brain-bender
Midsommar
thrills with creepy Swedish communes and endless sunshine: EW review
Midsommar
Midsommar
teaser shows Swedish commune's weird activities (and their bear?) on longest day of the year
Midsommar
Midsommar
early screening reactions hail horror 'masterpiece'
Movies
//
June 19, 2019
MIDSOMMAR
Midsommar
star Florence Pugh says horror movie is 'one helluva ride'
Movies
//
June 16, 2019
Jordan Peele and Art Aster
Jordan Peele chats with Ari Aster about his 'atrociously disturbing' horror film
Midsommar
in new
Fangoria
Movies
//
June 06, 2019
Midsommar
Midsommar
trailer teases relationship horrors in
Hereditary
director's new movie
Trailers
//
May 14, 2019
MIDSOMMAR
Hereditary
director teases 'horrors' of new film
Midsommar
Movies
//
April 26, 2019
Midsommar movie posterCR: A24
Midsommar
trailer teases
Hereditary
director's folk-horror fear fest
Movies
//
March 05, 2019
