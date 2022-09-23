Midnights (2022 album)

Taylor Swift says new Midnights track 'Anti-Hero' is 'a guided tour' of her insecurities
"I don't think I've delved this far into my insecurities in this detail before," Swift says of the track, which she admits is one of her favorites that she's ever written.
