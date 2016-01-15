Mercy Street first look: Jed and Mary's romance revs up
Civil War-set drama never looked so steamyRead More
Mercy Street finale recap: The Diabolical Plot
History and scripted drama collide in the season finaleRead More
Mercy Street recap: The Dead Room
Sam fights for his beliefs, and a deadly historical figure shows upRead More
Mercy Street recap: The Belle Alliance
James Green stages his plan, while Emma and Alice create the ultimate set upRead More
Mercy Street recap: The Uniform
Foster faces a moral crossroads, and Aurelia's future takes a dark turnRead More