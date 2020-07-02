Most Recent
Me, Myself & Irene
The triple threat of Jim Carrey and the Farrellys can't save Me, Myself & Irene.
Mail from our readers
Check out letters from those who agreed with us, and those who didn't, on Cindy Margolis, Jim Carrey, and more
Why summer blockbusters can disappoint
Rebecca Ascher-Walsh holds out hope for late summer screen pleasures
Upsetting movies
From ''The Patriot'''s portrayal of the British to ''Shaft'''s Latino characters, this summer's films have something to offend everyone
More Me, Myself & Irene
''Shaft,'' ''The Patriot,'' and ''Irene'' are courting controversy
EW takes a look at why the summer movie blockbusters are causing a ruckus
Jim Carrey talks 'Me, Myself, and Irene'
After making a splash in dramatic roles, Jim Carrey — man of a thousand goofy faces — dives back into outrageous comedy
Steely Dan featured in new Farrelly brothers film
Bands such as Wilco and Smash Mouth will record covers for ''Me, Myself, and Irene''
