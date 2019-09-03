Mayans M.C.

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
TV Recaps
Animated
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Family
Mystery
Reality
Sci-fi
Thriller
Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Movie Previews
Music
Music Reviews
Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Awards
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Streaming
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Subscribe
Close
Explore EW.com
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
Search
Explore
Previous
Explore
Every
RuPaul's Drag Race
season 13 runway look, ranked
Read More
Next
Spread the love with EW's Valentine's Day gift guide
Read More
Next
The Masked Dancer
revealed: Every unmasked celebrity on season 1
Read More
Next
TV
Previous
TV
See All TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
TV Recaps
Animated
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Family
Mystery
Reality
Sci-fi
Thriller
Movies
Previous
Movies
See All Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Movie Previews
Music
Previous
Music
See All Music
Music Reviews
Books
Previous
Books
See All Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
Previous
Theater
See All Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Previous
Events
See All Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Awards
Previous
Awards
See All Awards
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Streaming
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Home
Chevron Right
Mayans M.C.
Chevron Right
Mayans M.C.
Share
Mayans M.C.
Most Recent
'Mayans M.C.' stars JD Pardo, Clayton Cardenas tease edgy drama ahead of season 3 premiere
Mayans M.C.
stars JD Pardo, Clayton Cardenas tease edgy drama ahead of season 3 premiere
Read More
Next
Everything to remember from 'Mayans M.C.' before its season 3 premiere
Everything to remember from
Mayans M.C.
before its season 3 premiere
Actions have consequences.
Read More
Next
'Mayans M.C.' showrunner Elgin James teases season 3 'reckoning' coming this spring
Mayans M.C.
showrunner Elgin James teases season 3 'reckoning' coming this spring
Read More
Next
'Mayans M.C.' star Clayton Cardenas isn't totally sure [SPOILER] is the father of Adelita's baby
Mayans M.C.
star Clayton Cardenas isn't totally sure [SPOILER] is the father of Adelita's baby
Read More
Next
FX renews 'Mayans M.C.' for third season amid behind-the-scenes drama
FX renews
Mayans M.C.
for third season amid behind-the-scenes drama
Read More
Next
Kurt Sutter addresses FX ouster after Disney deal: 'It was not a good fit and I had to go'
Kurt Sutter addresses FX ouster after Disney deal: 'It was not a good fit and I had to go'
Read More
Next
More Mayans M.C.
'Mayans M.C.' and 'Sons of Anarchy' creator Kurt Sutter has been fired from FX
Mayans M.C.
and
Sons of Anarchy
creator Kurt Sutter has been fired from FX
Read More
Next
'Sons of Anarchy' star Tommy Flanagan represents SAMCRO in surprise 'Mayans M.C.' cameo
Sons of Anarchy
star Tommy Flanagan represents SAMCRO in surprise
Mayans M.C.
cameo
Read More
Next
'Mayans MC' producer on tonight's BIG Reyes family reveal
Mayans M.C.
producer on tonight's BIG Reyes family reveal
Read More
Next
'Mayans M.C.' star Ada Maris answers our burning questions about Dita and Felipe's love affair
Mayans M.C.
star Ada Maris answers our burning questions about Dita and Felipe's love affair
Read More
Next
How 'Mayans M.C.' worked Carla Baratta's real pregnancy into the FX drama
How
Mayans M.C.
worked Carla Baratta's real pregnancy into the FX drama
Read More
Next
'Mayans M.C.' premieres with a bang and a bump, but who's the father of Adelita's baby?
Mayans M.C.
premieres with a bang and a bump, but who's the father of Adelita's baby?
Read More
Next
Everything to remember from
Mayans M.C.
before its season 2 premiere
Close
Close
Previous
Kurt Sutter will step down from
Mayans M.C.
if show goes to third season
Kurt Sutter and Elgin James talk weaving
Sons of Anarchy
into season 2 of
Mayans M.C.
JD Pardo is conflicted and ready for answers in
Mayans M.C.
season 2 trailer
Mayans M.C.
president is not happy about Marcus working for Galindo
Mayans M.C.
finale featured Jack Nicholson's son Ray as an S.O.A. prospect
Next
All Mayans M.C.
'Mayans M.C.' creator on tonight's finale and the return of another 'S.O.A.' player
Mayans M.C.
creator on tonight's finale and the return of another
S.O.A.
player
TV
//
September 03, 2019
Read More
Next
'Mayans M.C.' co-creator on the show's graphic death scenes, whether Chucky will stay
Mayans M.C.
co-creator on the show's graphic death scenes and whether Chucky will stay
TV
//
October 23, 2018
Read More
Next
How 'Mayans M.C.' star JD Pardo revved up his acting career
Breaking Big: How
Mayans M.C.
star JD Pardo revved up his acting career
TV
//
September 03, 2019
Read More
Next
'Mayans M.C.' renewed for season 2 by FX
Mayans M.C.
renewed for season 2 by FX
TV
//
October 01, 2018
Read More
Next
'Mayans M.C.' series premiere recap: Violent twists at the border
Mayans M.C.
series premiere recap: Violent twists at the border
Recaps
//
September 05, 2018
Read More
Next
'Sons of Anarchy' spinoff Mayans MC is a badass biker drama with heart: EW review
Sons of Anarchy
spinoff
Mayans MC
is a badass biker drama with heart: EW review
TV
//
August 22, 2018
Read More
Next
'Sons of Anarchy' spin-off Mayans MC is a badass biker drama with heart: EW review
Sons of Anarchy
spin-off
Mayans MC
is a badass biker drama with heart: EW review
TV
//
August 10, 2018
Read More
Next
'Mayans MC' creator Kurt Sutter talks 'Sons of Anarchy' Easter eggs
Mayans MC
creator Kurt Sutter talks
Sons of Anarchy
Easter eggs
Comic-Con
//
July 22, 2018
Read More
Next
4 things we learned about the 'Sons of Anarchy' spin-off 'Mayans MC' at ATX Festival
4 things we learned about the
Sons of Anarchy
spin-off
Mayans MC
at ATX Festival
TV
//
June 09, 2018
Read More
Next
Close
Share options
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Mail
Email
iphone
Send Text Message
© Copyright
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://ew.com
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.