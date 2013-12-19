MasterChef Junior

See what past MasterChef Junior champions have been up to since their wins
Ahead of the MasterChef Junior season 8 premiere, check out where the show's past ingenues have ended up.
Gordon Ramsay donated $50,000 to late MasterChef Junior contestant Ben Watkins' cancer treatment
Ben Watkins died Monday after an 18-month battle with a rare form of cancer called angiomatoid fibrous histiocytoma. He was only 14.
What to Watch on Tuesday: Young cooks enter the Masterchef Junior kitchen, Bob Saget is back in the home movie biz on Videos After Dark
Michelle Obama's MasterChef Junior surprise made kids 'incredibly excited,' dishes showrunner
Plus: Julie Bowen mixes in more star power.
MasterChef Junior season 4 finale recap: The Finale
Three courses, two kid cooks, and one 'MasterChef Junior' title
MasterChef Junior recap: Head of the Class
A tricky pork challenge determines our Season 4 finalists
MasterChef Junior recap: A Gordon Ramsay Dinner Party
Ain't no party like a Gordon Ramsay party, because a Gordon Ramsay party ends with spilled venison
MasterChef Junior recap: Hatching a Plan/Tag Team Time
Double the episodes, double the eliminations
MasterChef Junior: On the set
MasterChef Junior recap: Blind Ambition
MasterChef Junior recap: When Life Gives You Lemons
MasterChef Junior recap: Happy Birthday
MasterChef Junior recap: The Good, the Bad, and the Smelly

The judges get dipped, and the tiny chefs face a challenge that really stinks.

'MasterChef Junior' renewed for second season
Article // December 19, 2013
'MasterChef Junior' season finale poll -- who will win!?
Article // November 08, 2013
