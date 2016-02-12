Master of None star Naomi Ackie talks about that 'ambiguous' season 3 finale
The series newcomer counts herself among the viewers asking "What's going on?" between her and Lena Waithe's character in the show's last episode.
Master of None to focus on Denise's marriage in its return on May 23
'Master of None' season 3 will focus on the relationship of Lena Waithe's Denise and her partner played by Naomi Ackie, instead of Aziz Ansari's Dev.
Watch Lena Waithe accept her GLAAD Award with empowering speech: 'We need to be united'
Halle Berry presented Waithe with the award at Thursday's ceremony
This Is Us casts Emmy winner Lena Waithe for guest role
The creator of 'The Chi' and 'Master of None' star will play an animal adoption worker who meets Kate