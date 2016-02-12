Master of None

2015 tv series

Most Recent

Master of None star Naomi Ackie talks about that 'ambiguous' season 3 finale
The series newcomer counts herself among the viewers asking "What's going on?" between her and Lena Waithe's character in the show's last episode.
Master of None to focus on Denise's marriage in its return on May 23
'Master of None' season 3 will focus on the relationship of Lena Waithe's Denise and her partner played by Naomi Ackie, instead of Aziz Ansari's Dev.
Watch Lena Waithe accept her GLAAD Award with empowering speech: 'We need to be united'
Halle Berry presented Waithe with the award at Thursday's ceremony
This Is Us casts Emmy winner Lena Waithe for guest role
The creator of 'The Chi' and 'Master of None' star will play an animal adoption worker who meets Kate
Master of None co-creator on season 3 and the thrill of that Golden Globe nomination
Aziz Ansari rips award shows in hilarious acceptance speech
Advertisement

More Master of None

Master of None star Lena Waithe makes history with Emmys writing win
Waithe became the first African-American woman to win best writing for a comedy
Master of None: Meet Aniz Ansari, Aziz's secret weapon (and, yes, his brother)
The siblings formed a deep bond in the small South Carolina town where they grew up
Master of None: How Michael Jackson is connected to Angela Bassett's casting in 'Thanksgiving'
Special Master of None episode captures the New York 'you never see,' says Aziz Ansari
Aziz Ansari on bringing Islam-based humor to masses in new Master of None episode
5 Italian cinema classics to watch after Master of None — and where to find them
Aziz Ansari, cast on the surprising Master of None season 2 finale

'There was an ending option where he was on a plane.'

All Master of None

Master of None parody from Aziz Ansari, Eric Wareheim is a goofy sitcom throwback
Article // February 12, 2016
Master of None renewed for season 2, Aziz Ansari announces
Article // February 11, 2016
Aziz Ansari: Parents episode of Master of None made friends cry
Article // November 16, 2015
Master of None: Aziz Ansari writes touching post about his parents
Article // November 11, 2015
Master of None cast reveal character similarities
Article // November 10, 2015
Aziz Ansari on Master of None episode 'Indians on TV'
Article // November 07, 2015
'Master of None': EW review
Article // October 29, 2015
Aziz Ansari: Transformers audition wanted an Indian accent
Article // October 25, 2015
EW Fest: Aziz Ansari on (almost) going to space with Jon Hamm
Article // October 24, 2015
Aziz Ansari teases Claire Danes' appearance on Master of None
Article // October 24, 2015
Aziz Ansari's Master of None trailer
Article // October 22, 2015
Advertisement
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com