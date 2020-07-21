Top Navigation
Explore
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
TV
Movies
Music
Books
Theater
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Celebrity
Awards
Streaming
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Subscribe
Close
Explore EW.com
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
Search
Explore
Previous
Explore
What to Watch: Here are the TV shows your favorite celebrities are binge-watching
See what Sterling K. Brown, Olivia Munn, George R.R. Martin, and more couldn't stop watching
Read More
Next
32 of the most shocking performances ever
Long before Madonna kissed Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, Jim Morrison was accused of exposing himself onstage — something Lenny Kravitz accidentally did decades later
Read More
Next
Stars who almost played iconic movie roles
Read More
Next
TV
Previous
TV
See all TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
TV Recaps
Movies
Previous
Movies
See all Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Music
Previous
Music
See all Music
Music Reviews
Concerts
Music Festivals
Books
Previous
Books
See all Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
Previous
Theater
See all Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Previous
Events
See all Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Awards
Previous
Awards
See all Awards
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Streaming
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow us
Home
Chevron Right
Mary Poppins
Chevron Right
Mary Poppins
Share
Mary Poppins
Most Recent
'Mary Poppins Returns': Inside the magical sequel 50 years in the making
Mary Poppins Returns
: Inside the magical sequel 50 years in the making
Read More
Next
James Corden, Ben Kingsley tackle 'Mary Poppins' for Crosswalk Theater
James Corden, Ben Kingsley tackle
Mary Poppins
for hilarious Crosswalk Theater
Read More
Next
Dick Van Dyke to do 'a little song and dance' in 'Mary Poppins' sequel
Dick Van Dyke to do 'a little song and dance' in
Mary Poppins
sequel
Dick Van Dyke says he will appear in Disney's 'Mary Poppins Returns,' starring Emily Blunt,Lin-Manuel Miranda, Meryl Streep, and Colin Firth.
Read More
Next
Lin-Manuel Miranda will appear at 'Mary Poppins' screening
Lin-Manuel Miranda to present Mary Poppins screening at Washington Heights' United Palace Theatre
Read More
Next
Dick Van Dyke sings 'Let's Go Fly a Kite' outside Walt Disney's home
Dick Van Dyke sings outside Walt Disney's childhood home
Read More
Next
Who should play Bert in the new 'Mary Poppins' movie?
Mary Poppins sequel: Who should replace Dick Van Dyke as Bert?
Chim chim cher-who?
Read More
Next
More Mary Poppins
Emily Blunt in talks for 'Mary Poppins' sequel at Disney
Emily Blunt in talks for Mary Poppins sequel at Disney
Read More
Next
Dick Van Dyke celebrates 90th birthday with 'Mary Poppins' flash mob
Dick Van Dyke 90th birthday celebrated with Mary Poppins flash mob
Read More
Next
Anne Hathaway is bettors’ favorite to play Mary Poppins
Who will play new Mary Poppins? Anne Hathaway is bettors' favorite
Read More
Next
Julie Andrews to publish a new memoir in 2017
Julie Andrews to publish a new memoir in 2017
Read More
Next
Death Metal Mary Poppins: A headbanger's breakdown
'Mary Poppins Sings Death Metal': An expert's review
Read More
Next
We ranked the songs in 'Mary Poppins' for its 50th anniversary
We ranked the songs in 'Mary Poppins' for its 50th anniversary
Read More
Next
Mary Poppins gets political in Funny or Die bit starring Kristen Bell
Close
Close
Previous
England's authors dress up as favorite book characters for exhibit
National Film Registry adds 'Pulp Fiction,' 'Mary Poppins'
'Mary Poppins' star talks 50th anniversary and 'Saving Mr. Banks'
Mary Poppins
Show Tunes
Next
All Mary Poppins
Live action and animation
Live action and animation
Article
//
July 24, 1992
Read More
Next
The best Grammy-winning Children's music
The best Grammy-winning Children's music
Article
//
March 08, 1991
Read More
Next
Close
Share options
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Mail
Email
iphone
Send Text Message
© Copyright
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://ew.com
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.