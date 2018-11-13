Top Navigation
Explore
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
TV
Movies
Music
Books
Theater
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Celebrity
Awards
Streaming
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Subscribe
Close
Explore EW.com
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
Search
Explore
Previous
Explore
What to Watch: Here are the TV shows your favorite celebrities are binge-watching
See what Sterling K. Brown, Olivia Munn, George R.R. Martin, and more couldn't stop watching
Read More
Next
32 of the most shocking performances ever
Long before Madonna kissed Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, Jim Morrison was accused of exposing himself onstage — something Lenny Kravitz accidentally did decades later
Read More
Next
Stars who almost played iconic movie roles
Read More
Next
TV
Previous
TV
See all TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
TV Recaps
Movies
Previous
Movies
See all Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Music
Previous
Music
See all Music
Music Reviews
Concerts
Music Festivals
Books
Previous
Books
See all Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
Previous
Theater
See all Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Previous
Events
See all Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Awards
Previous
Awards
See all Awards
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Streaming
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow us
Home
Chevron Right
Mary Poppins Returns
Chevron Right
Mary Poppins Returns
Share
Mary Poppins Returns
Most Recent
Bette Midler performs Oscar-nominated 'Mary Poppins Returns' song during ceremony
Bette Midler performs Oscar-nominated
Mary Poppins Returns
song during ceremony
Read More
Next
Bette Midler set to perform 'Mary Poppins Returns' song at Oscars
Bette Midler set to perform
Mary Poppins Returns
song at Oscars
Read More
Next
Lin-Manuel Miranda explains why Jay Leno is thanked in 'Mary Poppins Returns' credits
Lin-Manuel Miranda explains why Jay Leno is thanked in Mary Poppins Returns credits
Read More
Next
The inspiration behind that Oscar-nominated 'Mary Poppins Returns' song
The inspiration behind the Oscar-nominated
Mary Poppins Returns
song, ‘The Place Where Lost Things Go’
Read More
Next
'Mary Poppins Returns' composer Marc Shaiman could EGOT this year
Mary Poppins Returns
composer Marc Shaiman could EGOT this year
He's already won the EGT
Read More
Next
Stephen Colbert flies Mary Poppins into a Brexit apocalypse
Stephen Colbert flies Mary Poppins into a Brexit apocalypse
Read More
Next
More Mary Poppins Returns
How 'Mary Poppins Returns' pulled off that animated sequence
How
Mary Poppins Returns
pulled off that animated sequence
Read More
Next
The emotional story behind Dick Van Dyke’s 'Mary Poppins Returns' cameo
All the stories behind Dick Van Dyke’s emotional
Mary Poppins Returns
cameo
Read More
Next
Watch our red carpet live stream from the 'Mary Poppins Returns' premiere
Watch our red carpet live stream from the
Mary Poppins Returns
premiere
Read More
Next
Emily Blunt brings most of the magic in 'Mary Poppins Returns': EW review
Emily Blunt brings most of the magic in
Mary Poppins Returns
: EW review
Read More
Next
'Mary Poppins Returns' reviews: Emily Blunt saves imperfect sequel
Mary Poppins Returns
reviews: Emily Blunt saves imperfect sequel
Read More
Next
Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda make a discovery in the 'Mary Poppins Returns' music
Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda make a discovery in the
Mary Poppins Returns
music
Read More
Next
Mary Poppins Returns
early reactions are practically perfect in every way
Close
Close
Previous
Here's what Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt said about reuniting (again!) for
Mary Poppins Returns
John Krasinski couldn't stop crying when he first watched Emily Blunt in
Mary Poppins Returns
The Backstreet Boys join Emily Blunt for an impromptu duet on
Ellen
Mary Poppins Returns
is the movie Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman have been waiting for
Why 'supercalifragilisticexpialidocious' isn't in
Mary Poppins Returns
Next
All Mary Poppins Returns
Rob Marshall says anyone working on 'Mary Poppins Returns' had to have the first film in their blood
Rob Marshall says anyone working on
Mary Poppins Returns
had to have the first film in their blood
Movies
//
November 13, 2018
Read More
Next
Director Rob Marshall is banking on hope with 'Mary Poppins Returns'
Director Rob Marshall is banking on hope with
Mary Poppins Returns
Movies
//
November 09, 2018
Read More
Next
Meryl Streep loved the 'crazy' vision for 'Mary Poppins Returns'
Meryl Streep loved the 'crazy' vision for
Mary Poppins Returns
Movies
//
November 09, 2018
Read More
Next
'Mary Poppins Returns' brings a wonder woman back to this week’s EW cover
Mary Poppins Returns
brings a wonder woman back to this week’s EW cover
Movies
//
November 08, 2018
Read More
Next
'Mary Poppins Returns' teaser showcases new music
Mary Poppins Returns
teaser showcases new music from Emily Blunt's sequel
Movies
//
October 23, 2018
Read More
Next
'Mary Poppins Returns' reveals first full magic-filled trailer
Mary Poppins Returns
reveals first full magic-filled trailer
Movies
//
September 17, 2018
Read More
Next
Emily Blunt gets a lift through London in new 'Mary Poppins Returns' photo
Mary Poppins Returns
: Emily Blunt gets a showstopping lift through London
Movies
//
August 10, 2018
Read More
Next
It's a jolly holiday in first 'Mary Poppins Returns' teaser trailer
It's a jolly holiday in first
Mary Poppins Returns
footage
Movies
//
March 04, 2018
Read More
Next
New 'Mary Poppins Returns' photo is a jolly holiday with Emily Blunt
New
Mary Poppins Returns
photo is a jolly holiday with Emily Blunt
Movies
//
December 30, 2017
Read More
Next
Emily Blunt introduces 'Mary Poppins Returns' footage at D23
Emily Blunt introduces
Mary Poppins Returns
footage at D23
Movies
//
July 15, 2017
Read More
Next
'Mary Poppins Returns': 5 homages to the original movie
Mary Poppins Returns
: 5 homages to the original movie
Movies
//
June 12, 2017
Read More
Next
Who is Meryl Streep playing in 'Mary Poppins Returns'?
Who is Meryl Streep playing in
Mary Poppins Returns
?
Movies
//
June 12, 2017
Read More
Next
Emily Blunt, Lin-Manuel Miranda on their 'Mary Poppins' pinch-me moments
Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda already had their
Mary Poppins
pinch-me moments
Movies
//
June 09, 2017
Read More
Next
Inside Rob Marshall’s vision for 'Mary Poppins Returns'
Inside Rob Marshall’s vision for
Mary Poppins Returns
Movies
//
June 09, 2017
Read More
Next
Here’s why Julie Andrews won't be in 'Mary Poppins Returns'
Here’s why Julie Andrews won't be in
Mary Poppins Returns
Movies
//
November 05, 2018
Read More
Next
Here's what the Banks family is up to in 'Mary Poppins Returns'
Here's what the Banks family is up to in
Mary Poppins Returns
Movies
//
June 08, 2017
Read More
Next
How Lin-Manuel Miranda’s 'Mary Poppins Returns' character connects to Dick Van Dyke
How Lin-Manuel Miranda’s
Mary Poppins
sequel character connects to Dick Van Dyke
Movies
//
June 08, 2017
Read More
Next
Emily Blunt based her Mary Poppins on another surprising movie
Emily Blunt based her Mary Poppins on another surprising movie
Movies
//
December 18, 2018
Read More
Next
'Mary Poppins Returns' first look: See Emily Blunt in costume!
Mary Poppins Returns
first look: See Emily Blunt in costume!
Movies
//
June 17, 2020
Read More
Next
Angela Lansbury officially joins 'Mary Poppins Returns'
Angela Lansbury officially joins
Mary Poppins Returns
Movies
//
February 17, 2017
Read More
Next
Lin-Manuel Miranda consulted Meryl Streep on 'Mary Poppins Returns' accent
Lin-Manuel Miranda discussed his
Mary Poppins Returns
accent with Meryl Streep
Movies
//
February 17, 2017
Read More
Next
Colin Firth in talks to join cast of 'Mary Poppins Returns'
Mary Poppins Returns: Colin Firth in talks to join cast
Article
//
October 19, 2016
Read More
Next
Lin-Manuel Miranda shares details on 'Mary Poppins Returns'
Mary Poppins Returns: Lin-Manuel Miranda on his character's similarities to Dick Van Dyke
Article
//
October 13, 2016
Read More
Next
Emily Mortimer joins 'Mary Poppins Returns' as Jane Banks
Mary Poppins Returns: Emily Mortimer joins as Jane Banks
Article
//
October 06, 2016
Read More
Next
Emily Blunt shares Julie Andrews' reaction to her Mary Poppins casting
Mary Poppins Returns: Emily Blunt on Julie Andrews' reaction to casting
Article
//
August 27, 2016
Read More
Next
Load More
Close
Share options
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Mail
Email
iphone
Send Text Message
© Copyright
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://ew.com
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.