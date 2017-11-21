Top Navigation
Most Recent
'Punisher' star Jon Bernthal says Frank Castle will forever be 'in my bones'
Punisher
star Jon Bernthal says Frank Castle will forever be 'in my bones'
Read More
Next
'The Punisher' stan Eminem tells Netflix they're making a mistake with cancellation
Eminem writes Netflix a 'Stan'-like message about
The Punisher
cancellation
Read More
Next
'The Punisher' bosses 'would love to do' a third season
The Punisher
bosses on chances of season 3: 'We are ready to go and would love to do so'
Read More
Next
Jon Bernthal on 'The Punisher' season 2 finale and the character he wanted more time with
Jon Bernthal on
The Punisher
season 2 finale and the character he wanted more time with
Read More
Next
'The Punisher': Ben Barnes talks [SPOILER], how 'Lost in Translation' inspired the finale
The Punisher
: Ben Barnes talks [SPOILER], how
Lost in Translation
inspired the finale
Read More
Next
'Marvel's The Punisher' binge recap: Let's talk about season 2!
Marvel's The Punisher
binge recap: Let's talk about season 2!
Read More
Next
More Marvel's The Punisher
'The Punisher' faces Billy's vengeful army in official season 2 trailer
The Punisher
faces Billy's vengeful army in first season 2 trailer
Read More
Next
'The Punisher' villain has a new face in season 2 premiere date announcement teaser
The Punisher
villain has a new face in season 2 premiere date announcement teaser
Read More
Next
'The Punisher' season 2 teaser sends Frank Castle back to work
Marvel's The Punisher
season 2 teaser sends Frank Castle back to work
Read More
Next
What's coming to Netflix in January: 'Solo,' 'Marvel's The Punisher' season 2, 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace,' and more
What's coming to Netflix in January 2019
: Solo: A Star Wars Story, Marvel's The Punisher
season 2,
The Assassination of Gianni Versace
, and more
Read More
Next
'Smallville' alum joins 'Marvel's The Punisher' season 2
Smallville
alum joins
Marvel's The Punisher
season 2
Read More
Next
'Marvel's The Punisher' adds 'Shooter,' 'Supergirl' alums to season 2
Marvel's The Punisher
adds
Shooter
,
Supergirl
alums to season 2
Read More
Next
Marvel's The Punisher
pleasantly surprises
Bingeworthy
hosts despite violence
Previous
The Punisher
finale recap: 'Memento Mori'
The Punisher
recap: 'Home'
The Punisher
recap: 'Danger Close'
The Punisher
recap: 'Virtue of the Vicious'
The Punisher
recap: 'Front Toward Enemy'
Next
All Marvel's The Punisher
'The Punisher' recap: 'Cold Steel'
The Punisher
recap: 'Cold Steel'
Recaps
//
November 21, 2017
Read More
Next
'The Punisher' recap: 'Crosshairs'
The Punisher
recap: 'Crosshairs'
Recaps
//
November 20, 2017
Read More
Next
'The Punisher' recap: 'The Judas Goat'
The Punisher
recap: 'The Judas Goat'
Recaps
//
November 20, 2017
Read More
Next
'The Punisher' recap: 'Gunner'
The Punisher
recap: 'Gunner'
Recaps
//
November 19, 2017
Read More
Next
'Marvel's The Punisher': [Spoiler] discusses that brutal death scene
Marvel's The Punisher
: [Spoiler] discusses that brutal death scene
TV
//
November 19, 2017
Read More
Next
'The Punisher' recap: 'Resupply'
The Punisher
recap: 'Resupply'
Recaps
//
November 19, 2017
Read More
Next
'Marvel's The Punisher': Ben Barnes talks Billy Russo's [SPOILER]
Marvel's The Punisher
: Ben Barnes talks Billy Russo's grisly fate
TV
//
November 18, 2017
Read More
Next
'The Punisher' recap: 'Kandahar'
The Punisher
recap: 'Kandahar'
Recaps
//
November 19, 2017
Read More
Next
'Marvel's The Punisher' showrunner answers burning questions
The Punisher
showrunner answers burning questions, talks potential season 2
TV
//
November 17, 2017
Read More
Next
'The Punisher' recap: 'Two Dead Men'
The Punisher
recap: 'Two Dead Men'
Recaps
//
November 17, 2017
Read More
Next
'The Punisher' series premiere recap: '3AM'
The Punisher
series premiere recap: '3AM'
Recaps
//
November 17, 2017
Read More
Next
Marvel's 'The Punisher' earns mixed reviews
Marvel's
The Punisher
earns mixed reviews
TV
//
November 13, 2017
Read More
Next
Every TV show premiering in November
Every TV show premiering in November
TV
//
November 01, 2017
Read More
Next
'Marvel's The Punisher': Netflix finally reveals release date
The Punisher
: Netflix finally reveals release date, drops new trailer
TV
//
October 19, 2017
Read More
Next
'The Punisher' pulled from New York Comic Con after Las Vegas shooting
Netflix and Marvel pull
The Punisher
from NY Comic Con after Las Vegas shooting
TV
//
October 04, 2017
Read More
Next
'Marvel's The Punisher': Everybody wants Frank dead in bloody official trailer
Marvel's The Punisher
: Everybody wants Frank dead in bloody official trailer
TV
//
September 20, 2017
Read More
Next
'Marvel's The Punisher': Frank Castle delivers a menacing message in new teaser
Marvel's The Punisher
: Frank Castle delivers a menacing message in new teaser
TV
//
September 18, 2017
Read More
Next
'Marvel’s The Punisher': Jon Bernthal previews ‘brutal’ spin-off series
Marvel’s The Punisher
: Jon Bernthal previews ‘brutal’ spin-off series
TV
//
September 15, 2017
Read More
Next
'Marvel's The Punisher' reveals clues in Morse code tweets
Marvel's The Punisher
reveals clues to Frank's mission through series of tweets in Morse code
TV
//
August 28, 2017
Read More
Next
'Marvel's The Punisher' adds Oscar nominee in recurring role
Marvel's The Punisher
adds Oscar nominee in recurring role
TV
//
August 25, 2017
Read More
Next
'The Punisher' returns with a vengeance in violent new teaser
The Punisher
: Frank Castle returns with a vengeance in violent new teaser
TV
//
August 21, 2017
Read More
Next
'Marvel's The Punisher' trailer debuts gritty first footage
Marvel's The Punisher
debuts gritty first footage
Comic-Con
//
July 21, 2017
Read More
Next
'The Punisher': Jon Bernthal teases 'military component' of spin-off series
The Punisher
: Jon Bernthal teases 'military component' of spin-off series
Comic-Con
//
July 21, 2017
Read More
Next
Rosario Dawson says no Claire Temple in 'The Punisher'
Rosario Dawson says no Claire Temple in
The Punisher
TV
//
June 17, 2020
Read More
Next
Netflix's 'The Punisher' adds Deborah Ann Woll, announces production
Netflix's The Punisher adds Deborah Ann Woll, officially announces production
Article
//
March 16, 2017
Read More
Next
