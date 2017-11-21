Marvel's The Punisher

Most Recent

'Punisher' star Jon Bernthal says Frank Castle will forever be 'in my bones'

Punisher star Jon Bernthal says Frank Castle will forever be 'in my bones'

Read More
'The Punisher' stan Eminem tells Netflix they're making a mistake with cancellation

Eminem writes Netflix a 'Stan'-like message about The Punisher cancellation

Read More
'The Punisher' bosses 'would love to do' a third season

The Punisher bosses on chances of season 3: 'We are ready to go and would love to do so'

Read More
Jon Bernthal on 'The Punisher' season 2 finale and the character he wanted more time with

Jon Bernthal on The Punisher season 2 finale and the character he wanted more time with

Read More
'The Punisher': Ben Barnes talks [SPOILER], how 'Lost in Translation' inspired the finale

The Punisher: Ben Barnes talks [SPOILER], how Lost in Translation inspired the finale

Read More
'Marvel's The Punisher' binge recap: Let's talk about season 2!

Marvel's The Punisher binge recap: Let's talk about season 2!

Read More

More Marvel's The Punisher

'The Punisher' faces Billy's vengeful army in official season 2 trailer

The Punisher faces Billy's vengeful army in first season 2 trailer

Read More
'The Punisher' villain has a new face in season 2 premiere date announcement teaser

The Punisher villain has a new face in season 2 premiere date announcement teaser

Read More
'The Punisher' season 2 teaser sends Frank Castle back to work

Marvel's The Punisher season 2 teaser sends Frank Castle back to work

Read More
What's coming to Netflix in January: 'Solo,' 'Marvel's The Punisher' season 2, 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace,' and more

What's coming to Netflix in January 2019: Solo: A Star Wars Story, Marvel's The Punisher season 2, The Assassination of Gianni Versace, and more

Read More
'Smallville' alum joins 'Marvel's The Punisher' season 2

Smallville alum joins Marvel's The Punisher season 2

Read More
'Marvel's The Punisher' adds 'Shooter,' 'Supergirl' alums to season 2

Marvel's The Punisher adds ShooterSupergirl alums to season 2

Read More

Marvel's The Punisher pleasantly surprises Bingeworthy hosts despite violence

All Marvel's The Punisher

'The Punisher' recap: 'Cold Steel'

The Punisher recap: 'Cold Steel'

Recaps // November 21, 2017
Read More
'The Punisher' recap: 'Crosshairs'

The Punisher recap: 'Crosshairs'

Recaps // November 20, 2017
Read More
'The Punisher' recap: 'The Judas Goat'

The Punisher recap: 'The Judas Goat'

Recaps // November 20, 2017
Read More
'The Punisher' recap: 'Gunner'

The Punisher recap: 'Gunner'

Recaps // November 19, 2017
Read More
'Marvel's The Punisher': [Spoiler] discusses that brutal death scene

Marvel's The Punisher: [Spoiler] discusses that brutal death scene

TV // November 19, 2017
Read More
'The Punisher' recap: 'Resupply'

The Punisher recap: 'Resupply'

Recaps // November 19, 2017
Read More
'Marvel's The Punisher': Ben Barnes talks Billy Russo's [SPOILER]

Marvel's The Punisher: Ben Barnes talks Billy Russo's grisly fate

TV // November 18, 2017
Read More
'The Punisher' recap: 'Kandahar'

The Punisher recap: 'Kandahar'

Recaps // November 19, 2017
Read More
'Marvel's The Punisher' showrunner answers burning questions

The Punisher showrunner answers burning questions, talks potential season 2

TV // November 17, 2017
Read More
'The Punisher' recap: 'Two Dead Men'

The Punisher recap: 'Two Dead Men'

Recaps // November 17, 2017
Read More
'The Punisher' series premiere recap: '3AM'

The Punisher series premiere recap: '3AM'

Recaps // November 17, 2017
Read More
Marvel's 'The Punisher' earns mixed reviews

Marvel's The Punisher earns mixed reviews

TV // November 13, 2017
Read More
Every TV show premiering in November

Every TV show premiering in November

TV // November 01, 2017
Read More
'Marvel's The Punisher': Netflix finally reveals release date

The Punisher: Netflix finally reveals release date, drops new trailer

TV // October 19, 2017
Read More
'The Punisher' pulled from New York Comic Con after Las Vegas shooting

Netflix and Marvel pull The Punisher from NY Comic Con after Las Vegas shooting

TV // October 04, 2017
Read More
'Marvel's The Punisher': Everybody wants Frank dead in bloody official trailer

Marvel's The Punisher: Everybody wants Frank dead in bloody official trailer

TV // September 20, 2017
Read More
'Marvel's The Punisher': Frank Castle delivers a menacing message in new teaser

Marvel's The Punisher: Frank Castle delivers a menacing message in new teaser

TV // September 18, 2017
Read More
'Marvel’s The Punisher': Jon Bernthal previews ‘brutal’ spin-off series

Marvel’s The Punisher: Jon Bernthal previews ‘brutal’ spin-off series

TV // September 15, 2017
Read More
'Marvel's The Punisher' reveals clues in Morse code tweets

Marvel's The Punisher reveals clues to Frank's mission through series of tweets in Morse code

TV // August 28, 2017
Read More
'Marvel's The Punisher' adds Oscar nominee in recurring role

Marvel's The Punisher adds Oscar nominee in recurring role

TV // August 25, 2017
Read More
'The Punisher' returns with a vengeance in violent new teaser

The Punisher: Frank Castle returns with a vengeance in violent new teaser

TV // August 21, 2017
Read More
'Marvel's The Punisher' trailer debuts gritty first footage

Marvel's The Punisher debuts gritty first footage

Comic-Con // July 21, 2017
Read More
'The Punisher': Jon Bernthal teases 'military component' of spin-off series

The Punisher: Jon Bernthal teases 'military component' of spin-off series

Comic-Con // July 21, 2017
Read More
Rosario Dawson says no Claire Temple in 'The Punisher'

Rosario Dawson says no Claire Temple in The Punisher

TV // June 17, 2020
Read More
Netflix's 'The Punisher' adds Deborah Ann Woll, announces production

Netflix's The Punisher adds Deborah Ann Woll, officially announces production

Article // March 16, 2017
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com