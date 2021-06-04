Marvel's Runaways

'The Blacklist' boss on Red's decision to finally tell the truth and what comes next

Prepare for "some of the biggest surprises we've had in eight years."
'The Blacklist' recap: This old song

Reddington promises to tell Liz everything — and this time he's got the props to prove it. 
Issa Rae joins 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' sequel: 'A dream come true'

The Insecure star will voice Jessica Drew, a.k.a. Spider-Woman.
David Schwimmer shares more 'Friends' reunion photos, including the Zoom planning session

Because, why not?
Josh Duhamel posts shirtless thirst trap for Hulu after Netflix cancels 'Jupiter's Legacy'

Hulu, are you listening?
'Pretty Little Liars' star Troian Bellisario and 'Suits' actor Patrick J. Adams welcome baby No. 2

The couple, who wed in December 2016, are also parents to 2-year-old daughter Aurora.
Drake Bell arrested on attempted child endangerment charges, pleads not guilty

The Drake & Josh star is expected to appear in a pre-trial hearing on June 23.
What to Watch: 'The Bachelorette' is back, and Stephen King's 'Lisey's Story' comes to life

The EW staff break down the latest season of the ABC reality series, and explore the very personal story behind Stephen King's latest book adaptation.
'Jersey Shore' star Snooki to host 'Ridiculousness' spin-off for MTV

Judge Judy talks tension with CBS ahead of ending her hit show: 'You disrespected my creation'

The Week in 'Wives: 'RHOBH' drunk on olive water, 'RHONY' drunk on art

How Anthony Bourdain and Harrison Ford are inspiring a new take on Doctor Strange

Prepare to feel anxious watching this new high-wire walking show on Discovery+

Watch EW's exclusive preview of Pushing the Line, which features the latest craze: traipsing over canyons on a wire.

All Marvel's Runaways

Liz has a full-circle moment as she takes Red's old cell in 'Blacklist' sneak peek

TV // a few seconds ago
Michael Keaton's Batman suit makes bloody return in new photo from 'The Flash' movie

Movies // a few seconds ago
With 'Hola Papi,' advice columnist John Paul Brammer brings his readers into his life

Books // a few seconds ago
Lisa Kudrow had to re-learn how to play 'Smelly Cat' for the 'Friends' reunion

TV // a few seconds ago
First look: This book goes inside the making of 'Shaun of the Dead'

Books // a few seconds ago
Dylan O'Brien knows his movie 'Flashback' is weird and he loves it

Movies // a few seconds ago
Japanese Breakfast on the grief and joy of new album 'Jubilee'

Music // a few seconds ago
How Hollywood's first out gay star chose love over career

Movies // a few seconds ago
What to Watch this Weekend: Strike one last 'Pose' with the groundbreaking drama's series finale

What to Watch // a few seconds ago
Sung Kang on embracing 'rare' journey of Han, 'Hollywood story' return in 'F9'

EW's Binge Podcast Episodes // a few seconds ago
'Pose' star Michaela Jaé has 'Something to Say' as she makes her music debut

Music // a few seconds ago
'Grey's Anatomy' finale recap: A marriage, a proposal, and a break-up

Recaps // a few seconds ago
'America's Next Top Model' star Lio Tipton 'proud' to come out as queer and non-binary

TV // a few seconds ago
'The Challenge: All Stars' reunion recap: All the fights, hookups and more

Recaps // a few seconds ago
'Ratched' star Sarah Paulson on why she was hesitant to revisit Louise Fletcher's iconic role

Emmys // a few seconds ago
'Mission: Impossible 7' filming halted over positive COVID-19 test months after Tom Cruise rant

Movies // a few seconds ago
Martial arts legend Donnie Yen to throw down with Keanu Reeves in 'John Wick 4'

Movies // a few seconds ago
'Oh, Inverted World' at 20: The Shins' debut album still marks a turning point for indie rock

Music // a few seconds ago
Joel Kinnaman admits first ‘Suicide Squad’ wasn't what 'we all hoped' but praises James Gunn's sequel

Movies // a few seconds ago
Mandy Moore introduces baby boy to Sterling K. Brown on 'This Is Us' set: 'My two sons'

TV // a few seconds ago
'Soberish' review: Liz Phair probes 21st-century life's gray areas

Music Reviews // a few seconds ago
'The Boys' gives Erin Moriarty's Starlight a full-on music video for season 2 song

TV // a few seconds ago
John Boyega departs Netflix's 'Rebel Ridge' over 'family reasons'

Movies // a few seconds ago
Lil Dicky is 'desperate to succeed' in 'Dave' season 2 trailer

TV // a few seconds ago
'Port Authority' star Leyna Bloom on making Cannes history and her full-circle 'Pose' moment

Movies // a few seconds ago
